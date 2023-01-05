January 6 has long been the date the Western church has observed the Feast of Epiphany. From the Greek for “appearance” or “manifestation”, Epiphany celebrates the appearance of the Son of God among us as one of us- both fully divine and fully human. It also marks the end of “the twelve days of Christmas” that starts Dec. 25. This season continues to the beginning of Lent. In the Church, it commemorates the coming of the Magi as the first manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles.
In the Eastern church, Epiphany also commemorates the Baptism of Christ in the Jordan River. The angels revealed Jesus to the Shepherds, and the star revealed Him to the Magi, who had already received hints of Him from the Hebrew Scriptures. Later, God the Father revealed Jesus’ identity to Israel at His baptism. In the Synagogue of Nazareth, Jesus revealed Himself as the promised Messiah. Finally, Jesus revealed Himself as a miracle worker at the wedding at Cana, thus revealing His Divinity. All these revelations are shown in the Feast of the Epiphany. These are grouped into a theme of Divine Manifestations.
Another theme is Royal Kingship and explains the revelation of Christ to the Magi and the significance of their gifts. In ancient times “magi” included astrologers and fortune tellers and considered religious quackery. They traveled through as much as 1,500 miles of desert to Jerusalem before a run in with Herod. Isaiah (60:6) tells of the gifts: Gold fit for a king, frankincense for the worship of God, myrrh- used in embalming, for the hero who would lay down His life for His people.
The Light has come is the third theme of Epiphany. At the outset of Advent the world is dark. As we slowly light the Advent wreath, more light fills the room. The light in the manger will burst forth to the world! Amen!
The irony of Epiphany is that the religiously uncouth Magi sought out the newborn Jewish King, but the religious leaders of the day did not. In Matthew 2 the pagan astrologers “bow their knees” (see verse 10), but the Jerusalem religious “turn their back” (verses 3–8). Verse 4 teaches that Herod assembled “all the chief priests (Sadducees) and scribes (Pharisees) to find out where Christ was to be born”. Here were the trained theologians of the day who know the biblical jargon. They’ve read and re-read and re-re-read the Hebrew scripture. It was an easy answer- Micah tells them Bethlehem. They knew the answer.
But they didn’t care. They were indifferent.
None of the trained theologians go to Bethlehem. Shepherds leave their flock to go to the manger. Pagan astrologers traverse far to go to the manger. But the religious leaders, full of themselves, biblical knowledge and pat answers, don’t make a five mile journey to Bethlehem to actually see this baby for which all their theological classes should have prepared them.
Religious commentator David Turner calls it the “strange indifference” of the theological-answer-guys who have amassed loads of biblical knowledge but don’t act on it. They seem very intelligent professorial types with big brains, but hearts that have rejected the very Messiah they preach about. “The religious leaders”, writes Turner, “replete with scriptural knowledge, react with apathy here and with antipathy later” (at Christ’s crucifixion).
Am I- are we more like the learned religious leaders or like the Magi and Shepherds? Our fuel for our worshiping the true Jesus and seeing the Diving Light comes from God’s Word. I think Epiphany can be an invitation to be more like the Magi, the unchurched pagan, and the de-churched disenfranchised. Let us offer the gifts of our very selves. We can be the stars that lead others to Jesus, not only by what we know or say, but by what we do. We can lessen the darkness around us by radiating Christ’s love by selfless service and unconditional forgiveness and compassionate care.
As we give our small gifts to God, the good news is He accepts them! Like the Magi, we offer what we have, from the heart, in response to what that Child has given to us-Himself. I hope to do just that!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
