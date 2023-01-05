RELIGION: Lament and praise in a time of pandemic

January 6 has long been the date the Western church has observed the Feast of Epiphany. From the Greek for “appearance” or “manifestation”, Epiphany celebrates the appearance of the Son of God among us as one of us- both fully divine and fully human. It also marks the end of “the twelve days of Christmas” that starts Dec. 25. This season continues to the beginning of Lent. In the Church, it commemorates the coming of the Magi as the first manifestation of Christ to the Gentiles.

In the Eastern church, Epiphany also commemorates the Baptism of Christ in the Jordan River. The angels revealed Jesus to the Shepherds, and the star revealed Him to the Magi, who had already received hints of Him from the Hebrew Scriptures. Later, God the Father revealed Jesus’ identity to Israel at His baptism. In the Synagogue of Nazareth, Jesus revealed Himself as the promised Messiah. Finally, Jesus revealed Himself as a miracle worker at the wedding at Cana, thus revealing His Divinity. All these revelations are shown in the Feast of the Epiphany. These are grouped into a theme of Divine Manifestations.



