Philippians 4:8 calls us to think on that which is true, honorable, just, pure, lovely, commendable, excellent, and praiseworthy. Few men exhibited these qualities better than Eric Liddell. Liddell became famous to a generation in the 1981 Oscar-winning film, Chariots of Fire.
One line from this inspiring film has deeply influenced me for life. Liddell, in justifying his quest for Olympic sprinting success, said to his sister Jenny, “God made me fast. I feel His pleasure, when I run.” Ever since hearing that declaration, I have desired to find how God has gifted me and then to give God pleasure in my wholehearted use of those gifts.
In true Hollywood fashion, Chariots of Fire barely scrapes the surface of this extraordinary man’s story. Liddell was born in 1902 in north China, son of Scottish missionaries. He went to boarding school at age 6 and only saw his parents on furlough three times before adulthood.
Yet, he always saw China as his home, desiring to carry on his father’s legacy there. In his teens, he starred at international rugby for Scotland and ran sprints for Edinburgh University. His running style was most unorthodox as he flailed and threw his head back, looking to the sky. Yet he established himself as an Olympic gold medal contender in the 100-meter sprint.
The 1924 Paris Olympics qualifying heats for the 100-meter run were set for a Sunday. Liddell would not compete on the sabbath, refusing to enter that event. Ultimately, he ran the 400-meter, which required entirely different skills/training. Nevertheless, he won the gold medal, breaking the world record three times in two days.
He returned to the UK a national hero. His principled stance about Sunday competition cost him several likely medals but also created an enormous reservoir of respect for his character. During the end of his university career, he spoke to standing room only crowds all over Scotland about the Christian faith and devotion to the living God.
Hollywood missed the pinnacle of Liddell’s career by failing to follow his twenty-year mission to China. When asked later about his choice to walk away from athletic fame and glory, Liddell said that he was sure that his missionary life counted for more value than his sports stardom. Initially he taught at a K-12 school for wealthy Chinese and led the Sunday School at a church his father pastored. In 1937, his family (now including two daughters) were sent as pioneer missionaries to an extremely poor province in the Chinese interior.
With Japan’s invasion of China, the Liddells left safety and comfort behind to minister in Japanese-occupied territory. By 1941, the British government advised all British nationals to leave China. Mrs. Liddell, pregnant with a third daughter, reluctantly evacuated to Canada with their children. For the sake of his impoverished flock, Eric endured much hardship, never meeting his third daughter.
In 1943, Liddell was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp in northeast China. 2,500 people were crammed into a school built for 600, with little food or heat. The prisoners were a mix of missionaries, secular businesspeople, and professionals. Shortages of food and privacy made most people selfish and territorial. Even many missionaries clutched their own possessions, but Liddell set a high standard of sharing.
When juvenile delinquency and promiscuity became rampant, Liddell quietly began to organize athletics, drama, Bible studies and crafts for the youngsters, giving of himself 16-20 hours per day as the Camp Uncle. Fellow internee, Harvard-graduate Langdon Gilkey, wrote of Liddell, “Often in an evening I would see him bent over a chessboard or a model boat, or directing some sort of square dance — absorbed, weary and interested, pouring all of himself into this effort to capture the imagination of these penned-up youths.
He was overflowing with good humor and love for life, and with enthusiasm and charm. It is rare indeed that a person has the good fortune to meet a saint, but he came as close to it as anyone I have ever known."
In 1944, his health began to decline. Doctors thought it was due to malnutrition but ultimately recognized it as a brain tumor. Eric continued to serve the camp until his death at age 43. In one of his last letters to his wife, Liddell wrote, “Circumstances may appear to wreck our lives and God's plans, but God is not helpless among the ruins. God's love is still working. He comes in and takes the calamity and uses it victoriously, working out His wonderful plan of love.”
Liddell, the humble servant to the Shantung internees, eclipses the Olympic sprinter. He lived his credo that “In the dust of defeat as well as the laurels of victory, there is a glory to be found if one has done his best.”
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.