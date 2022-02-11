Both of my parents are ministers, as were my grandfather and a few uncles. I’m sure you can imagine the conversations around religion, culture, politics, history and everything-in-between that I heard or was part of throughout my life. We moved every four years following my parent’s callings in different small towns, less than 900 people small. We lived in parsonages—back in the day churches built and owned a home next door for the minister and their family to live in.
Growing up as the daughter of preachers, and with the church next door, I was in the church a lot—Sunday school, worship, celebrations, funerals, visiting with the quilters, coloring in board meetings, bible studies and various other committee meetings. But really, the church was like a huge playground for my little brother and me—army crawling under the pews, playing hide and seek, pretending to baptize each other, creating games in all the different rooms. Church was always a second home to me, and the congregants were my family.
My parents would bring me along for their regular home visits to congregants who were sick or no longer able to attend church. I have countless vivid memories of the conversations had while I ate delicious homemade cookies. I would tag along for hospital visits too, seeing and hearing all the things hospital stays entail; being in spaces of uncertainty and grief in prayer and companionship. The impact of these intergenerational conversations and relationships throughout my upbringing significantly influenced my decision to become a chaplain.
The conversations heard and had with family and congregants were always fascinating, and always spirited. These important people in my life modeled for me how to engage in disagreements, conflict and difficult discussions while remaining curious, honest, and respectful. I remember a family from church coming over for dinner one time while we were living in Kansas. We were all sitting around the table enjoying a Sunday dinner of pheasant and potatoes. It was an election year, and the adults were discussing the candidates and their platforms.
I don’t recall the specifics of what was said, but I remember the father, a cattle rancher, saying to my dad, “well, I don’t agree with you, but I love you anyway.” I know that may not seem very profound, but as a middle school kid who thought it was very important to like the same things everyone else liked and agree in order to be friends, it was revolutionary. I grew up hearing “agree to disagree” and “I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t agree” and “we have different understandings, and that’s okay.” I didn’t realize at the time but to hear these things in regular conversation and see these relationships shaped how I understand community and how I approach every person I encounter.
As I read the news and see posts on social media, I am saddened to see that we are losing our understanding of what it means to be community. We aren’t practicing the skill of being in relationship and conversation with those with whom we disagree or assume we don’t have much in common with. We aren’t approaching each other with curiosity or empathy.
Instead, instead we are seeing each other as enemy rather than neighbor. As a Christian I take seriously the command to “love your neighbor as yourself” and I have been encouraged to find that it’s not only Christianity that upholds the Golden Rule of kindness and love to your neighbor. You’ve heard of the “Golden Rule:” treating others as you want to be treated. Since about 2,500 years ago it’s been found in most religions and cultures:
Hinduism: This is the sum of duty: do not do to others what would cause pain if done to you.
Buddhism: Treat not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful.
Judaism: What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor.
Christianity: In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you.
Islam: Not one of you truly believes until you wish for others what you wish for yourself.
Jainism: One should treat all creatures in the world as one would like to be treated.
Taoism: Regard your neighbor’s gain as your own gain, and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss.
In America, we are fortunate to have many freedoms, particularly the freedom of speech, religion, press, assembly, and the petition of government. I’ve lived in the west, east, mid-west, south, and even on an island. One of the most beautiful aspects about living in America (aside from our landscapes) is that no matter where I’ve lived people who don’t agree with me have loved me and I have loved them. That is what community is about and that is the Golden Standard.
Rev. Annie Grogan is Chaplain of HopeWest Hospice & Palliative Care.