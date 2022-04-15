Twice a month I am fortunate to participate in our theology pub, “Brewing Faith” (the first and third Thursdays at San Juan Brews). Each time we have a different topic and recently, we talked about the concept of ‘purpose’. The conversation moved around among those present and I was struck with their ideas. Some people felt like their purpose had been fulfilled – having raised children to adulthood or having recently retired from rewarding careers. Others felt like their purpose had evolved over time from when they were younger to where they found themselves in that moment. A subsequent question followed: “Can we be repurposed?”
Sometimes our purpose is all consuming and at other times, it’s just a part of the things we do. The parent who once was in the thick of parenting on a 24/7 basis finds their purpose shifting as their children change. A person who begins a new job with passion may find that over time they have less enthusiasm for that which they thought they might dedicate their life to. We change and grow over time, and it is not terribly surprising that our purposes do too.
In the Christian faith, we enter the season of Resurrection with Easter. We will celebrate Jesus Christ no longer being on a cross or in a tomb, but standing before his disciples once again. Resurrection, along with the Incarnation (also known as Christmas) are the two high points of our faith. We share parts of both of these with Christ – we are all born and we will all die; but it is Jesus who was raised to life. We are more limited in our resurrections – it is something we may do spiritually but not physically.
When I think about resurrection, it occurs to me that resurrection is a repurposing of the old into something new. There is a beautiful reminder that we too, with our aging bodies and tired minds and mind-sets, can also be made anew. We can be repurposed!
Repurposing, like Resurrection is not easy or even desirable, but is in fact a process. Jesus was in the tomb for a couple days before being raised to life. Our purpose needs a similar time of stillness before a new purpose comes alive within us. When we plant a seed, we often will water it for days or weeks without seeing anything, but growth is happening in the dirt and in the dark. The seedling sprouts up and we can finally see what has been growing roots for quite some time.
Our purpose needs time too. We may be in a time of darkness, or even dirt, but our roots are growing and our purpose is being defined once again. Jesus’ time in the tomb, or away still and praying on a mountain was not without purpose, but it wasn’t necessarily visible to others. This time of laying fallow can feel like death, but it is resurrection in process. We cannot rush repurposing any more than we can rush resurrection. Hope feels dormant sometimes, like a seed, but just wait.
The season of hope is in full swing! Even with the recent snow storm, we see bulbs in bloom, trees blossoming and the grass turning green. Spring brings hope, as does the Easter season. We celebrate Jesus Christ no longer being on a cross or in a tomb, but standing before the disciples, and us, once again. We celebrate the new life that comes with Jesus’ love for us – whether we are in a season of defined purpose for our lives or in a season of waiting.
Rev. Lisa Petty is pastor of United Methodist Church in Montrose.