Advent, the time of preparation for Christmas, is almost as important as Christmas itself. During Advent we reflect on the four aspects of Light, for at Christmas the Light is made manifest. These aspects of Light are Hope, Joy, Peace, and Love. They are as intangible as the Light but crucial for us to understand.
Traditionally, during Advent, one aspect of the Light is celebrated on one of the four Sundays before Christmas Day. Advent wreaths are constructed, the five candles arranged (one to be lighted on Christmas Day) and the scripture readings readied for each Sunday.
During the week following, we reflect on that aspect, how that has been working in our lives, and how we can improve on living that aspect today and in the future. Advent is meant to be an inner transformative time of the year.
Hope – Our hope has certainly been affected in the last couple of weeks as we learned of the new COVID variant – Omicron, now found in the United States. We were hoping that our country would be coming out of the last variant and gain progress in returning to a more normal life. Now we are back to not knowing what will happen.
Our hope is getting pretty thin. It is no coincidence that Advent begins with Hope. Hope is more than wishing for good health or for wanting more things.
Hope is a true state of faith that visualizes a world of peace and love that transcends all boundaries. When we have this kind of hope, everything else falls into divine order. How is your hope? What are you hoping for in the future?
Joy — The second aspect is a feeling that cannot be crushed, no matter what is happening in the outside world. We can’t help feeling joyful just by watching the sun rise every morning. And the joy those gorgeous sunsets have been bringing is stunning!
The faces of children anticipating Christmas presents, reflecting the lights from the floats in the Christmas Parade of Lights, and taking part in Christmas plays, are such expressions of joy.
Thinking of the joy of families coming together and celebrating warms the heart. Joy just bubbles up at this time of year, despite the worries. How can you express your joy this Christmas time and throughout the coming year?
Peace – Peace is something we all want even though it is not always in our consciousness. Peace permeates every aspect of our lives from work, school, play, and with our relationships.
Peace is that aspect that calms and comforts us, helps us see things more clearly, and opens the heart and mind to higher levels of understanding of our purpose in life.
We are meant to be peaceful beings, not to make war. We find peace in meditation and prayer, in just sitting quietly watching the moon rise or listening to soothing music. Peace is important right now, as we join together, to find solutions to the world’s problems. How will you practice peace today and tomorrow?
Love – “The greatest of these is Love,” is a true statement. Love is the greatest aspect of Light because without it nothing would exist. Love is the answer to every question. Love is shown in so many ways, through kindness to each other, to compassion for those in need, understanding for those who are lost.
Love activates the Light and brings us the message of Christmas, that we are all beloved children of God and that each baby born is the divine manifestation of God’s Love.
The purpose of each new Advent is to help us remember what is important in our lives, to give us a greater understanding of who we are, how we want to live in the world, and reassure our faith in ourselves and in God. By focusing on these aspects of the Light and relating them to how we think, feel and take action, we gain insights on life and bring forward those divine qualities we have been given to explore and express. We become better humans “being.”
This season, no matter what faith you follow, take a little time before this Christmas to reflect on Hope, Joy, Peace and Light. Use this quiet time we are being given to reflect and contemplate what you can do to make the world a better place for yourself, your family, your neighbors, and all your brothers and sisters around the world.
The message from the Angels on that silent night is and will always be, “Peace on Earth and Good Will to All.” May you be blessed this Christmas with hope, joy, peace, and especially love.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister for the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is also the dean of the Spiritual Development Institute and has written five books.