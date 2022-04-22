E is for Early. The Bible is not a book but a collection of various Jewish and early Christian texts. Of the New Testament, the earliest of the texts are likely the letters from Paul. Most New Testament scholars date 1st Corinthians to around A.D. 53. Though, a text within Paul’s letter could date to even earlier. Many believe Paul quotes a creed (15:3-7), something he states that he received.
When would he have received it? Paul’s persecution of the Church and his conversion happened within the first three to four years following Jesus’ crucifixion. For the sake of argument, let’s put the crucifixion in the Spring of A.D. 30. His conversion was around A.D. 33, then according to Paul’s own chronology (Galatians 1:18), three years later he met with Peter and James. Probably at this meeting is when Paul would have received this creed, meaning this creed could have been in existence within three to six years of Jesus’ crucifixion. The very early Church had a creedal formula stating that Jesus died for our sins according to the scriptures. According to the scriptures, He was buried and raised from the dead, and He was seen alive.
A is for the Greek word Anastaisi. The word is translated into English as resurrection, raised from the dead, etc. Search classical Greek literature from Homer to the Roman period, and you will never find them using this word to describe going to the afterlife. They only use anastaisi to say it doesn’t happen.
Second-Temple Jewish writings use this word in a metaphorical sense [i.e., interpreting Ezekiel’s valley of the dry bones as the nation’s resurrection following the return from deportation] and a concrete sense in the Pharisaic and Essenes’ view that God would raise the bodies of the dead. We can understand Paul’s use of this word in 1 Corinthians since he had been a Pharisee, and in that letter, he’s writing to Gentiles who were likely Platonists.
In 15:12, Paul states that some in Corinth say there is no resurrection, reflecting the Greek thought that resurrection is impossible. Paul’s insistence that Jesus was resurrected from the dead only has meaning if he’s saying Jesus’ body came back to life.
S is for Saul’s conversion. From Paul’s Greek writing, he was well educated. Paul’s Jewish education was under Gamaliel, and Paul’s father had obtained Roman citizenship. He describes himself as advanced in his religion, zealous for the ancestral traditions, a Pharisee, and a persecutor of the Church, wanting to destroy it (Galatians 1:13-14, Philippians 3:5-6).
How did Saul hear about Jesus’ resurrection? Jesus’ earliest followers were all Second-Temple Jews. They’d come to believe in Jesus’ resurrection and spread their “Good News” to other Jews.
Saul saw this message about a crucified messiah raised from the dead as a perversion of his religion. What got him to switch sides? According to Paul, he saw the resurrected Jesus (1 Corinthians 15:8). After his conversion, he understood himself to be God’s instrument to spread the Good News to the Gentiles. He never got wealthy or powerful and only suffered for the cause.
T is for Traditions Changed. Traditions change over generations; however, the earliest followers of Jesus saw ancient scriptural practices as no longer relevant immediately, not over generations.
In Genesis 17, the command is for all males of God’s people to be circumcised, and in Exodus 31, all of God’s people will keep the Sabbath. However, in the light of Jesus’ resurrection and the institution of the New Covenant, the early Christians saw Israel’s God as doing something new and different. So different that circumcision, Sabbath, and kosher laws were not part of God’s New Covenant (Acts 15, 1 Corinthians 7:19, Colossians 2:16-17).
R is for Resurrection Appearances. In Matthew 28, Mark 16, Luke 24, and John 20, women are going to the tomb of Jesus to anoint His body (Mark 16:1). Nobody went to the tomb expecting an empty tomb. The empty tomb doesn’t explain the resurrection; however, the resurrection explains the empty tomb. The Gospels are unanimous, it was women who first saw the resurrected Jesus (Matthew 28:8-9, John 20:14-16).
However, that very early creed from 1 Corinthians 15 omits the women, which the patriarchal nature of Second-Temple Judaism can explain. Yet if it was 30-60 years until the writing of the Gospels, why would they invent women being the first to see the resurrected Jesus?