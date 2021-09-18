Each culture maintains myths which define their ethos.
In America, the story of the youthful George Washington chopping down a cherry tree and then owning up to his misdeed has endured for 200 years as the embodiment of the cultural value “honesty is the best policy.”
In Switzerland, the legend of William Tell undergirds the national heritage of independence.
It is said that Tell was sentenced to death for refusing to bow to the Austrian rulers. In lieu of immediate execution, he was permitted to shoot an apple off the head of his young son with a crossbow. A miss would result in death of father and son.
If he hit the apple, both would be released. Tell hit the apple, but the ruler asked why he had two arrows. Tell replied that if he missed the apple, the second arrow would have killed the Austrian tyrant. It matters little if either legend actually happened. They both define a view of national virtue.
Not all national myths create civic virtue. There is a myth deeply ingrained in the American psyche which may have a deleterious impact. I refer to the myth of the self-made man.
To enter the 8th grade, I was required to read several books and write an essay on each.
One of the books was The Autobiography of Benjamin Franklin, in which Franklin describes his rise from poverty to international acclaim, despite his lack of formal education or privilege.
He attributes his success to a childhood program of self-improvement, developing habits of diligence, frugality and perseverance. For this he became the symbol of the self-made man.
A century later, ex-slave Frederick Douglass wrote a series of essays on the self-made man, who “under peculiar difficulties and without the ordinary helps of favoring circumstances, has attained knowledge, power and position.”
Some of the best-selling fiction in American history were the Ragged Dick novels written by Horatio Alger in which a street urchin becomes a successful and respected leader. In our day, society reveres the college dropout turned multibillionaire (think Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates).
What could be wrong with lifting oneself by one’s bootstraps?
The myth is, at its worst, an act of unwarranted arrogance.
Moses tells us that “You might say in your heart, ‘The power and strength of my hands have made this wealth for me.’ But remember that it is the Lord your God who gives you the power to gain wealth.” (Deuteronomy 8:17-18) We are not creators.
All the raw material that comprises our accomplishments came from the true Creator. We are God-made men, who are using His gifts to become productive.
The apostle Paul asked, “What do you have that you did not receive?” (1 Corinthians 4:7) How can we boast when we realize that we are the recipients of abilities and opportunities that originate from God’s hands?
Moreover, we do not control outcomes. We all know brilliant, hard-working people who have not succeeded financially. T. S. Eliot wrote, “For us there is only the trying. The rest is none of our business.” Paul says we plant and water but only God gives the growth (1 Corinthians 3:7).
The Apostle James had a different way of expressing this “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights.” (James 1:17)
Anyone claiming to be self-made is deluding himself. This delusion becomes dangerous when it relieves us of the duty of stewardship over the fruit of our hands.
“This is my money. I can use it as I wish.” This self-centeredness is the dark side of capitalism which has brought it into disrepute in recent years. Success has been turned from a celebration of God’s generosity into a random winning of “life’s lottery.”
If we see ourselves properly as recipients of God’s bounty, we experience gratitude and a sense of obligation to use the gifts of God to please Him and not merely to please ourselves.
We cannot live in a massive walled castle while our neighbor lacks shelter, clothing, and food.
King Solomon, famed for his wisdom, said, “Give me neither poverty nor riches… otherwise, I may have too much and deny You, saying, ‘Who is the Lord?’ Or I may become poor and steal, profaning the name of God.” (Proverbs 30:8-9)
In prior generations, a focal point of every Christian worship service was the Doxology.
“Praise God from whom all blessings flow.” The lesser-known second verse says “Praise God the Father, who’s the source; Praise God the Son who is the course; Praise God the Spirit who’s the flow.”
This was a weekly antidote to the fantasy of the self-made man. Will you join me in disciplining our hearts to be grateful to God our Source and to use His gifts with generosity and compassion?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
