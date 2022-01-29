The bargain was too good to pass up: 25 pounds of extra thick cut organic oats. I divvied my bounty into Ziplock bags and neatly stacked them in the freezer.
One bag I set aside for wintertime breakfasts—even before I took my first bite, I swear I felt healthier.
The following morning I prepared my oats as I always did, set my steaming bowl of cereal down on my blue placemat, and brought my spoon to my mouth. That first taste of oats wasn’t what I was expecting.
Or rather, the texture wasn’t what I had anticipated. These oats were chewier, less creamy than I was used to. Even so, they were delicious and so I polished them off.
The next morning brought a similar experience. The oats weren’t as velvety as I preferred but they sure were healthy—so I kept eating, figuring I’d grow accustomed to this slightly different oatmeal experience.
But no. Not only did I not get accustomed to my new oats, I missed my old oatmeal. And every morning when I made my hot cereal, I hoped that this would be the day my oats would come out differently, the way I liked them.
After several weeks, I began to resent my healthy bargain and would rise from the breakfast table strangely mad at my oats for not being what I wanted them to be.
The great physicist Albert Einstein is credited with saying that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results. That was me eating my unsatisfying oats, wishing they were different than they were.
We all do this—just not with oats. Our prayer lives lose their luster. Worship no longer satisfies the way it once did. A treasured relationship goes flat. A concerning issue with a coworker or neighbor persists.
What do we do when things like this happen? We typically do what we have been doing--only harder. Maybe this time, we tell ourselves, the outcome will be different.
Some of us don’t like change and so we stick with what worked before, even though it isn’t giving us the results we want. Some of us need a little help identifying something new to try.
A friend of mine is like that. When he confided that his work weeks have become dreadfully boring, I suggested he mix it up a little. But he genuinely couldn’t think of one new thing to try—not even grabbing lunch from a place he’d never gone to, not even taking a different route to work.
Necessity is the mother of invention, they say. The prospect of eating oatmeal for a year and wishing every morning that it was different sounded dreadful, forcing me to admit that I needed to do something different to get a different result.
Remembering a trick from an old cookie recipe inspired me to put a handful of oats in the blender. I zapped them for a few seconds, then added them to my extra thick organic rolled oats. And you know what? Six minutes later I had exactly what I wanted—creamy, satisfying oatmeal.
“Behold, I do a new thing,” God says through the prophet Isaiah to a people who can’t imagine another way forward except the old ways attempted with more vigor.
I can’t help but wonder how many things in our lives could open onto more joy, peace and well-being if we were but willing to let go of doing what we have been doing to try something, anything else.