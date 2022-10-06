religion shepherd

If you’ve ever been to the sheepdog trials in Meeker, you’ve seen the incredible skill of shepherds and their dogs as they herd the sheep. Our church family has been studying the Gospel of John this past year, and Jesus says in John 10 that he is the Good Shepherd.

What is interesting is that he says that his sheep hear his voice and follow him, but those sheep who don’t know his voice do not follow him. This piqued my curiosity, so I looked up shepherds who have trained their sheep to respond to voice commands.



