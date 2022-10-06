If you’ve ever been to the sheepdog trials in Meeker, you’ve seen the incredible skill of shepherds and their dogs as they herd the sheep. Our church family has been studying the Gospel of John this past year, and Jesus says in John 10 that he is the Good Shepherd.
What is interesting is that he says that his sheep hear his voice and follow him, but those sheep who don’t know his voice do not follow him. This piqued my curiosity, so I looked up shepherds who have trained their sheep to respond to voice commands.
To my amazement I found several examples of sheep that respond only to the voice of their shepherd, and shepherds can actually separate their flocks from the flocks of other shepherds just by calling to their sheep. This made me realize the power of Jesus’ statement in John 10, “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me.” The question that arises is, “Do you know Jesus’ voice?”
There are a lot of voices calling for your attention. But there is only one voice among all the others that calls you to safe, good, and green pastures where you will find true life and purpose. That singular voice belongs to Jesus. In John 10 Jesus goes on to say that what distinguishes him from all other shepherds is that he not only leads the sheep to pastures of life, but he gives his life in order to secure the lives of his sheep. And this was more than metaphorical language.
Jesus actually did give his live when he died on the cross as seen in John 19. Now, if this was the end of the story you would have reason to ask, “What good is a dead shepherd to sheep?” And you would be right to ask that question. But John has two more chapters to His Gospel.
In John 20 Jesus rises from the dead. This is shocking! And yet, it is the truth. Jesus, being God, allowed himself to die in our place for our sin so that we could be forgiven of our sin. But he also rose from the dead to secure life for his sheep.
The promises of a dead person don’t generally go very far. But Jesus is alive, and being alive he can truly offer life to those who will hear his voice. Do you know Jesus’ voice? It’s the one calling to you from John 20:31 to “believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God” and in believing you will have life through his name.
Roland Kassales is pastor of Victory Baptist Church of Montrose.
