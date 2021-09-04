A number of years ago I had the privilege of making a friend of a WWII veteran in our small town in Michigan.
Neighbors of his who went to our church mentioned to me that Lester was home on hospice with terminal cancer. The following week I stopped by to introduce myself and see if he would be okay with a visit. Though the first visit felt awkward for both of us, that feeling changed over two months or so of weekly conversations.
It wasn’t long afterward that Lester passed away and I had the honor of officiating his funeral.
Lester served our country by enlisting and serving in the US Army Air Force. His particular role was that of a waist gunner on a B-17 bomber. In early 1944 his plane was shot down over Germany, and he spent more than a year in a POW camp in incredibly difficult conditions.
“I’ll bet you’re here to see if I’ve been saved,” said Lester during that first visit. “Well, I want you to know that I’ve already been saved. Twice, in fact!”
Somewhat taken aback by his tone, I asked him to elaborate. “I’d be glad to,” he said. “The first time I was saved, I managed to jump out of the plane before it hit the ground and the parachute operated properly. The second time I was saved was 23 years ago when I was successfully treated for cancer.”
Sensing that God wanted me to continue to come and extend friendship to this feisty dying man, I prayed that the Holy Spirit would be at work to bring him true hope.
Visiting with Lester over the weeks that followed brought about a developed friendship. I asked lots of questions. We had discussions about life and family and his career and his wartime experiences.
We enjoyed laughter as well as sharing emotion over the hardship he was facing. I met his family. He loaned me books that I read between visits about airplanes and the air campaigns over Europe.
It was not difficult to show him respect and appreciation for his service and sacrifice for this country, and I often expressed gratitude for freedom I enjoyed as a result.
Conversations slowly began to take on spiritual dimensions as well. Little by little he was letting down his guard. This was evidence of God’s work in his heart. I would ask what I could pray for, and he would answer.
There were times when Bible verses were shared that described God’s heart of mercy for not just our physical lives but for our souls especially.
I took opportunities to describe what Jesus had done in my life to change me internally and give me freedom from the prisons of my own making.
Several days prior to his slipping into a coma, I visited him with a question. “Lester, would you be interested in receiving Jesus Christ as your Savior…not to save your physical life like the parachute did, but to save your soul and be alive with God forever?”
The answer came sincerely: “Yes, I would.” His simple prayer of faith was very moving.
Lester had come to the conclusion that among the reasons God spared his life as a young man, and then again at middle age, was to allow him to be a loving husband, father, grandfather and contributor to the community.
But he also was now realizing that God had been merciful to save him through the years because God wanted to save the real Lester, on the inside. Lester sought forgiveness for his sin, acknowledging his need for a Savior and realizing it was Jesus.
One of the very last things that Lester said to his wife Pat a day before slipping into a coma was that his only regret in life was that he didn’t receive Jesus earlier. He was experiencing the peace of God which comes with being at peace with God.
I’m looking forward to a reunion with my friend Lester. I urge you to listen to his wise words, spoken at the end of his life. Don’t wait to come to Jesus and receive his gift of rescue, paid for by his death and guaranteed by his resurrection.
The Apostle Paul writes, “For God says, in a favorable time I listened to you, and in a day of salvation I have helped you. Behold, now is the favorable time; behold now is the day of salvation.”
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.