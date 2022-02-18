The power of the table has done much to shape my life. As a child, time around the family table helped form my identity. Later, when in strange places or difficult circumstances, the hospitality of others steadied me and gave me a place to learn and belong. Conversations happened, emotions were shared, truths were revealed. My body, mind, and soul were nourished in the welcoming company of others.
It wasn’t about the food. It was about the welcoming, human connection. There’s a lot of power and peace to be found in a shared casserole dinner.
“Simple hospitality” can unite people rather than further polarize them. I ask myself what do I already have that I can use to that end. (Jill Briscoe says “The place between your own two feet at any given time is your mission field.”)
I’m not talking about world peace. I’m talking about regularly, deliberately sharing bread and wine with friends, neighbors, strangers and anyone who feels excluded or undervalued.
I have a dining table. I can read a recipe. I love God and want to share whatever I have in His name. Besides friends and neighbors, I must make myself aware of people in need of a welcoming place of belonging. By sharing a meal, we tap into a source of connection as old as the ages.
I raise the flag for God’s kind of hospitality and His admonition to extend and receive it. It needn’t be fancy or frightening or costly. It can be two people or twenty. Keep in mind that people who may never go to a church building may come to your house or meet you at a coffee shop.
It’s too bad that our modern culture reduces “hospitality” to private entertaining noted for fancy dinners and polite small talk in a beautiful home decorated Pinterest style. It’s usually extended to people like ourselves in stature and class. True Christian hospitality is not mere entertainment. It’s not meant to show off what we know or have or can cook. It’s about Jesus-style inclusion and a gesture that says “welcome into my life, I’d like to know you better.”
Some people are called far and wide on a mission, writes author Kristin Schell, “but more often we are called to love others in our everyday, ordinary lives.”
Schell calls this “the ministry of presence.” In her book, “The Turquoise Table,” Schell describes a documentary film entitled “Ludmilla’s Story.” It’s about an 84-year-old widow in Prague who has survived two totalitarian regimes and lives in the heart of atheistic Czechia. Yet, Ludmilla placed a small bronze plaque on the outside of her tiny brownstone apartment that reads “Embassy of the Kingdom of Heaven.”
Every day, Ludmilla opens her small home to friends and strangers who want to talk. She offers any visitor tea and cookies. She listens, talks and sometimes prays. Always she welcomes with acceptance and availability.
Schell writes: “Amid a world run on technology, busyness, and polarization, the shared table becomes a counter-cultural sanctuary.”
She notes that “We live in a world where people profile and label each other, and continually size each other up. What if we focused instead on possible similarities?” What if we listened and learned from each in an hour of verbal peace and sweet unity over some good food and drink.
Spiritual writer Henri Nouwen writes often about the Christian practice of hospitality — the kind that provides a space where “the stranger can enter and become a friend, and where the tight group makes room – literally – for the other.”
Shauna Niequist as a Christian writer talks about the power of hospitality. “We don’t come to the table to fight or to defend,” she says. “We don’t come to prove or to conquer or to draw lines in the sand. We come to the table because our hunger brings us there. We come with a need, with fragility, with an admission of our humanity. The table is the great equalizer, the level playing field where the striving stops, human masks are removed and we allow ourselves to be nourished, like children. The shared table is a place of safety and rest and humanity, where we are allowed to be fragile as we feel. If the home is a body, the table is the heart, the beating center, the sustainer of life and health.”
I believe people are hungry for God’s kind of table time. This year, I aim to designate my dining table a sacred place, dedicated to a Godly purpose. I dedicate that table to building relationships and nourishing souls, including my own. I aim to break bread over what we have in common instead of all that separates us.
It’s a start. I invite all who are able to consider it.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.