It often seems that the world’s bad guys are winning. Evil tramples good. So much seems irreparably broken. Our thought life is repeatedly hijacked by negativity and “awfulizing.”
There’s a Biblical prescription for this thinking malady. The Apostle Paul in Philippians 4:8 gave a pattern for healthy thinking God’s way, a counter-cultural way of ordering our thought life, being deliberately careful of what we give airtime to in our minds.
Amid the flurry of messages bombarding us daily, Apostle Paul urges us to “think on these things: whatsoever is true, honest, just, pure, lovely, admirable and praiseworthy.” The Message version expands this as: “You’ll do best by filling your minds and thinking on things that are true, noble, authentic, compelling, gracious — — the best, not the worst; the beautiful, not the ugly; things to praise, not things to curse.”
Let’s focus on things deemed admirable or commendable, worthy of applause and praise, because they are good and reflect, in one way or another, God’s gracious redemptive work in the everyday world.
This is not a Pollyanna, “mind over matter” trick. The active Word of God powerfully counters the secular world’s notion of right thinking. Christians must choose the Philippians 4:8 admonition.
We so easily spot things to criticize. Beware of this habit. Pastor/author Dave Roper writes: “I’ve been asking myself lately: Am I preoccupied with other people’s imperfections? Do I brood over their failures, faults and flaws? Do I consider only the wrong that they do, especially the wrong they have done to me, or do I reflect on aspects of character that are morally excellent and worthy of praise? How many friendships have ended because someone’s mistakes loomed large in our minds? How many marriages have died because we brooded and obsessed over our spouse’s flaws? How many of us have alienated our children because we have endlessly chided them over shortcomings?”
Ouch! An antidote for a critical spirit is a mindset that deliberately looks for that which is commendable, admirable, praiseworthy. Suppose we started practicing today.
Notice how some people with a gift or talent use it to uplift others? Notice how wisely they steward God’s graces. Look for them and their deeds. Pay attention, perhaps to those things that people do that earn no accolades – except in God’s eyes and in the lives most affected.
Look for commendable acts of mercy. Consider, right in Montrose, those people who dedicate time and energy to caring for the poor, the helpless, the marginalized. Notice the foster families who open their lives to hurting, abandoned children. Notice those who faithfully feed the hungry, sit with the dying, teach young ones, comfort the sorrowing, make contact with forgotten ones in prisons and nursing homes. Notice those who faithfully advocate for and financially support the least among us.
What about attitudes that are worthy of admiration? Do we notice and applaud honesty, compassion, diligence, perseverance (to name a few)?
What about praiseworthy examples in God’s creation? The first time I viewed the majesty of the Black Canyon, I wanted to applaud! I felt the same impulse when I first saw the ocean from the beach. I noticed it again this week on the dry, dusty hillside near my home: Tiny cacti sprouted everywhere, defiantly blooming bright red and pink in the brown, barren space. Yes, I wanted to applaud.
There is much around us to commend and admire IF we pay attention. It’s an open invitation to seek out, acknowledge and praise God for acts that demonstrate His nature and His redemptive work smack in the middle of our negative, evil-glorifying world.
“It’s easy to grow preoccupied with all that sin has broken in our world,” writes Amy DeMarcangelo of the Gospel Coalition. “Life is not as it should be and the ache can be overwhelming. But we must remember that all creation also bears testimony to God’s grace as well. There is not just sin and brokenness to lament, but there is beauty and goodness to commend. We must train our eyes to look for it.”
If we pay attention, DeMarcangelo continues, there are people doing commendable work all around us – work that ultimately points us to God’s character. It may be generosity, compassion, or sacrificial love.
“God is relentlessly working throughout all the earth to make Himself known,” she writes. “Only when we have eyes to see and acknowledge are we able to commend His work from one generation to the next. (Ps 145:4).”
This summer let’s cultivate a new thinking space. It will be reserved specifically for things that are admirable, commendable, praiseworthy. We will look for examples of God’s small mercies and great graces and for Christ’s love we see in others. We’ll marvel anew at God’s creation. And, we’ll applaud every chance we get.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.