Last Sunday we celebrated Mother’s Day. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers. Every May the nation pauses to remember those special people who brought us into the world and who became our first and ever friend.
I am thankful for my mom Dorothy Cook who at the age of 41 became a mother for the first time and within five years became the mother of four rambunctious children. Though she has gone on to heaven her influence continues in my life to this day. My siblings and I would not be who we are but for my mother’s influence. Mothers are influencers. Never underestimate the power of a mother’s love.
Around 331 AD in North Africa, a baby girl was born who would become the mother of one of the most influential Christians of all times. Monica was born into a moderately wealthy family and was cared for by an old Christian maidservant, who had also cared for Monica’s father as a baby. She brought Monica up in the Christian faith. When she was older Monica was given in marriage to Patricius, who was not a Christian.
For many years Monica sought to win Patricius to the Lord. Following the advice of I Peter 3, Monica realized her conduct more than her words would be the means of Patricius’ conversion. By her persevering in patience and meekness, Monica won her mother-in-law to Christ. Patricius too became a Christian, though only towards the very end of his life.
Despite being the wife of a non-believer, Monica continually prayed that her family might eventually all come to Christ. She attempted to bring her children up in the ways of the Lord, and it pained her to see them stray from the truth she had taught them.
Her most promising son, Augustine, was given an excellent education, and Monica hoped this might be a means of his more fully reaching God. However, Augustine ignored his mother’s warnings against youthful lusts and pursued a life of self-gratification and immorality while continuing his classical education.
Augustine lived with a woman not his wife and fathered a child. Monica didn’t have the words to convince her son of the truth of Christianity, but she determined never to stop praying that he would turn to God. When Augustine went to Italy to teach, Monica, by then a widow, followed him there. In Milan she attended the church pastored by Ambrose and rejoiced when Augustine was befriended by Ambrose and eventually became a Christian.
Monica died in 387 at the age of 56. In his Confessions Augustine spoke of his grief and weeping for the mother “now gone from my sight, who for years had wept over me, that I might live in your [God’s] sight.” She died a happy woman for she had seen her prayers answered, and both her husband and her son had become believers. Monica’s love for her son Augustine motivated her to pursue him to Milan and see him come to Christ.
Like Monica, God loves us with the persistent love of a mother. Through Isaiah God tells reminds us of this persistent love. “Can a mother forget the baby at her breast and have no compassion on the child she has borne? Though she may forget, I will not forget you! See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.” (Isaiah 49:15-16) Like a mother God pursues us with loving intent seeking to restore our relationship with him through Jesus Christ.
Many of us have followed Augustine’s path wandering from the faith of our mothers. Yet John reminds us that that despite our wandering we are loved. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:16-17) Augustine returned to God because of his mother’s prayers. Likewise may we also respond to the sacrificial love of the God who desperately pursues us and longs for us to be in intimate relationship with him.
Buddy Cook is pastor of First Church of the Nazarene.