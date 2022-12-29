“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
If you are of a certain age, you cannot look at that verse of scripture without hearing, “To ev’rything, turn, turn, turn, there is a season, turn, turn, turn, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” Whether you first heard it in ’59 when Pete Seeger sang it with his banjo twangin’ out the simple chords, or in ’66 when Ed Sullivan had The Byrds sing it on his weekly show, or in ‘70 when Judy Collins and Johnny Cash, coming from two different musical worlds sang it together, the words and the melody have stayed with you. “To everything there is a season, turn, turn, turn.”
It wasn’t just the catchy tune, but the tune opened a path for many folks to hear a particular truth about this life, a truth that knows something through experience, a truth that we reflect on from anniversaries and retirements, marriages and cross-country moves, to births, deaths, graduations, deployment ceremonies, and New Years’ hopes. All people, regardless of their religious affiliations or faith commitments, experience the transitory nature of this human life. Yet through a life of faith, we may come to understand these transitions and changes with deeper meaning. We experience these changes like everyone else with all their sorrows and tears, all their good-byes, and all their hopes for a warm embrace when we land in a new place. But it is through the gift of faith that we believe that we are not alone through any of it, no matter what happens.
While Ecclesiastes may seem to read more like philosophy than a testimony of faith, its inclusion in the Bible was not by accident. “All scripture is inspired by God and profitable for teaching...” (2 Timothy 3:16a) And I have long found it most interesting that my youngest son, a former physicist and now professional poker-player, when asked what his favorite book was (not his favorite book of the Bible, but simply his favorite book) his response was, “Ecclesiastes.” Why? Because to everything there is a season.
For those who study the Bible, we know that the Book of Ecclesiastes, along with Proverbs, Job, Ecclesiasticus, and Wisdom are all considered to be Wisdom literature. They reflect on people’s lived experience and give guidance beyond the bounds of the church or synagogue. Wisdom literature can help us to understand the everydayness of life that longs for a realistic survival, i.e., breath, heartbeat, shelter and clean water, eyes that can still flicker with joy, and the cleansing tears that come from the simple gift of having another person listen to our sorrow. Human presence can mediate the presence of divine mercy as we simply listen without condemnation, but with an attitude that simply says, “I care.” The Wisdom literature helps us to remember that life, no matter how good it can be at times, is not perfect and that not only that we were created for community, but that we truly need each other.
As each new year reveals itself, we know that it will bring a time to be born and to time to die. January 1 is a time for all people, regardless of any church affiliation, to remember Ecclesiastes 3. We can break a thousand New Year’s resolutions in a lifetime, and we can wish for each new year to be better than the last, but when we hear this text, we know that we would be fools to think that we know exactly what 2023 will have in store for us or for any of God’s children.
All we know is that as this world spins on its axis, this pattern of being born and of dying, of ecstasy and sorrow, of reunions and longings, of standing on the precipice in food lines or refugee camps, county jails, nursing homes, or NICUs, all we know is that God is present and that his beauty is hidden among our neighbors. And, as long as we are granted breath, we are to keep on breathing…together.
For those of us who are part of the body of Christ, as we come to be honest about the human condition we might then speak of the One who loves us, cares for us, and promises to heal us. Otherwise, our talk of the Gospel as being good news will simply be empty. And we can listen in the way in which Jesus listened to the cry of the lepers, the Canaanite woman, or the man born blind. For in listening to the cry of a neighbor, we, too, will be changed, and the new year may truly be a new one for us.
A Happy and Blessed New Year to all!
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters. She can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
