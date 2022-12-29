RELIGION: Holy Week conflicts

“To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

If you are of a certain age, you cannot look at that verse of scripture without hearing, “To ev’rything, turn, turn, turn, there is a season, turn, turn, turn, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” Whether you first heard it in ’59 when Pete Seeger sang it with his banjo twangin’ out the simple chords, or in ’66 when Ed Sullivan had The Byrds sing it on his weekly show, or in ‘70 when Judy Collins and Johnny Cash, coming from two different musical worlds sang it together, the words and the melody have stayed with you. “To everything there is a season, turn, turn, turn.”



