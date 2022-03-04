“O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth shall proclaim your praise.” (Psalm 51:16)We rise from sleep each day, and while we rarely pay attention to it, we are breathing...and we still have a pulse. Ask any EMT, these are the signs that indicate life. We may be cranky. We may be groggy.
But mostly, we will still get out of bed and somehow meet the new day. Yet, this line from the psalter has also been used to describe a deeper awakening, as for centuries it has been spoken or sung at the opening of morning prayer (Matins). It is a remembrance of the presence of God, who gives us life every day. Such an awakening causes us to thank God for every breath, whether we awaken into this life or into the next.
This prayer orders our day with a proclamation of our trust in the One who gives life to all people, indeed, to every creature on earth. These words from Psalm 51 were not only given to us to awaken our lives each day, but in the beauty of the seasons of the church year. They are also given within the opening psalm that is used most often for Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the season of Lent, the 40 days that precede Easter. This is a time in which we are called to reflect upon our lives, repent of our wrongdoings, and ask for forgiveness from both God and our neighbors.
These 40 days sharpen our senses, so that we really are paying attention when we hear of the last days of our Lord’s life before his death and resurrection, when He joins with His disciples on Thursday evening in the upper room, and with bread and cup in hand gives them a way to remember his presence always, and then on Friday, under the midday sun he says to a grievous sinner, “today you will be with me in paradise.”
In addition to such confessional prayers having the power to bring us closer to God, they also unite us to our neighbors, as we are given new eyes to see their struggles, new ears to their cries of pain and their desires for a better life, and new hearts to see their transgressions as no greater than our own. God’s mercy unites us to one another for we are all dependent upon Him to set things aright.
The opening of Psalm 51 says it clearly for all of us, “Have mercy on me, O God, according to your lovingkindness; in your great compassion blot out my offenses.” So now, in the year of our Lord 2022, having come through the loss of so many loved ones during the pandemic, having lost folks as friends because of bitter disagreements, having come through the fires that have ravaged parts of our own state, having come through one more year of life with all its sorrows and joys, its fatigues and glorious moments of delight, God gives us the psalmist as our guide, and the church invites us into a pattern of daily prayer through which we can simultaneously draw closer to Him as we are drawn to our neighbor. Such unity is sheer gift as it breaks down the barriers of our anger (both at God and at our neighbors), our loneliness (which is sometimes our own doing and sometimes borne of circumstances beyond our control), and our sense of dis-ease when the future seems so uncertain (the world really is always changing but God’s love is steadfast, unchangeable, and eternal).
Let this psalm frame this season of your life. After all, the word Lent itself is the old English for springtime, for new life and growth that comes from all that has been buried in the ground and buried in the depths of our hearts. God is calling us as individuals and as a community to come forth from the winter with a new desire to care for our neighbors near and far and for the earth around us. For He who has created the whole world and who has given His life for the whole world, has also given us the means to live out His goodness for the whole world.
Take the time to start each Lenten day with this psalm on your lips, so that come Eastertide, you will rise in the morning, take a deep breath, check your pulse, and with a new strength and a greater vision, trust that God is leading you into His future, just as he has promised. “O Lord, open my lips, and my mouth shall proclaim your praise.”
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.