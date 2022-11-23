And so we enter the potent season. With days noticeably shorter for the next while, our hours may feel more compressed, both time and sunlight more precious. In terms of holidays, we are amid abundance. Some of us have already celebrated All Hallow’s and El Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving. In early December, many Hindus will honor the great Bhagavad Gita text (Gita Jayanti, Dec. 3); Buddhists will celebrate the Buddha’s awakening (Bodhi Day, either Dec. 8 or 30).
Hanukkah begins Dec. 18, Yule falls on Dec. 21, and Jan. 5, 2023, marks the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, who formalized Sikhism’s most sacred scripture. Many Christians will light an Advent candle today, the first of four during holy preparation for the coming nativity of Christ. Here and around the world, this is for many of us a period of deep cherishing and reverent power.
And, may we add, of potent consequences. To name just a handful of outcomes, and symptoms, of the season: for some, feelings of repleteness, renewal, and joy, also maybe weariness; for some, profound loneliness; for some, deepened mourning for absent others; for some, the grim girding of intention to hold a holiday or season differently this year, or next; perhaps for most of us, an awareness of complexity.
Which brings me to vulnerability hangovers. What’re those, you ask? They are my favorite, complex, (post-)holiday symptom. Researcher Brené Brown uses the term to describe that particularly disagreeable state we experience after having, usually rashly, exposed our vulnerability to others. Perhaps we risked being honest at table with family. Perhaps we shared our soul story with a stranger, then found ourselves standing next to the story recipient later. Perhaps the stress of pulling off a flawless festival snapped the threads of our prized equanimity, and we come apart publicly. Whatever the exposure, its “hangover” is the after-cringe at heart and belly, the regret of having allowed ourselves to be seen openly. It is humbling and especially common when forces around us are intense.
But I also like to call vulnerability hangovers a symptom of an open heart and a symptom of courage. They don’t come only during the holidays. They come anytime we are willing to risk being truly seen and wounded (“wound” being the etymological root of “vulnerability”) — a willingness admirable and human. Which doesn’t mean the hangover doesn’t still make us want to shut the curtains and stay in bed.
There are remedies — self-compassion and self-respect for our own open hearts, compassion and respect for the courage of others. And I like to think there is also a form of premedication that doesn’t prevent the hangover but can make it easier to bear: accepting that we are all messy, trusting that it is in this messiness (as a teacher of mine says) that our humanity lies, and setting an intention to meet each other in charged circumstances with a commitment to “wait.” Here’s the author Mark Nepo, poetically:
“So much is going on at any one time beneath what we show the world that all our feelings, all our thoughts and expressions, splash like water on those we surface before. In this way, every person when looked squarely in the eye is a wisdom-creature, full of things that cannot be said. Each of us a spirit-fish breaking through for love and air.
“We often don’t take the risk or time to stand before another long enough for their truth to surface. This is what we need, for others to wait till we can get there, all fresh from the deep. After all the trouble we go through to find each other, we must wait over and over for our loved ones to break through with their wisdom” (The Book of Awakening).
Is that not lovely, and true? In hospice work, I sometimes encourage clients and family members to risk vulnerability hangovers by asking a question from erstwhile palliative care counselor Stephen Jenkinson. He asks, What if we were to approach the end of our lives as a chance to write a last love letter to each other? What if those who care for a person who is dying have the courage to truly share their experience so the person who is dying won’t feel so emotionally alone in the immensity of their task? And what if, if we are the one who is dying, we were to take the risk to share with the people around us what our experience is truly like, so they will not feel so alone when their time comes?
As we move into the deep of potent December, I wish us all letters from soul to soul and heart to heart. May we see and be seen, wait and be waited for, courageously and reverently.
Bronwyn Becker is a clinically trained spiritual caregiver with Touch of Care Hospice, serving Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties. She attends the Montrose Friends Monthly Meeting and grew up locally.
