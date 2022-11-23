religion

And so we enter the potent season. With days noticeably shorter for the next while, our hours may feel more compressed, both time and sunlight more precious. In terms of holidays, we are amid abundance. Some of us have already celebrated All Hallow’s and El Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving. In early December, many Hindus will honor the great Bhagavad Gita text (Gita Jayanti, Dec. 3); Buddhists will celebrate the Buddha’s awakening (Bodhi Day, either Dec. 8 or 30).

Hanukkah begins Dec. 18, Yule falls on Dec. 21, and Jan. 5, 2023, marks the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, who formalized Sikhism’s most sacred scripture. Many Christians will light an Advent candle today, the first of four during holy preparation for the coming nativity of Christ. Here and around the world, this is for many of us a period of deep cherishing and reverent power.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?