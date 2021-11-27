I don’t know about you, but I continue to find myself confused about this time change business.
Is it really only 6PM? I ask day after day looking out into the pitch blackness of the sky. Yes, my partner responds, reminding me this happens every year. I know that, of course, but my confusion is only natural, it’s a shared human experience, our wariness of the dark. It’s mysterious and unsettling.
Throughout history people created ways to lessen the dark and offer light. Though it is our inclination to avoid the dark, we must resist this compulsion for there is much to be discovered in the darkness.
In her book “Learning to Walk in the Dark” Episcopalian Priest, Rev. Dr. Barbara Brown Taylor, invites us to befriend the darkness. She recommends putting on something warm, sitting outside, or from a window, and watch the shadows and stars—see their brilliantly subtle movements, listen to the quiet symphony of the unseen musicians of nature.
Then, if we can sit comfortably in physical darkness, we build confidence for when we must sit with our internal darkness.
What I mean by internal darkness is this; we experience seasons of grief, pain, hardship, fears, doubts, anxiety, uncertainty, depression, change, failures, disappointments, conflicts, illness…endless sorrows we face as human beings. None of us go through life without being confronted by internal darkness, and so it is difficult to befriend the dark.
To walk, sit, and be, in the mystery and awe of the dark both external and internal. But, if you can become comfortable in the dark, you will be surprised how much is revealed. Contrary to what we assume, it’s not only the light that illumines us. Throughout this pandemic I’ve continued to hear, “there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
In seasons of darkness, we hold onto the hope of the light at the end of the tunnel, it encourages us and reminds us this too shall pass. However, we can’t get to the light without going through the dark.
Life is absurd that way, yet we continue to attempt a balance of our contradictory existence; joyful and sad, difficult and easy, fun and serious, light and dark.
Indeed, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel (or tunnels, as we all know there are plenty on this journey of life) but when we focus too much on the lighter things of life: happiness, ease, success—y’know, the things that make us feel good and satisfied—we lose what the darkness has to offer.
You may ask, what could darkness offer me? Fair question, as our instinct when we think of the dark is it’s cold, scary, uncomfortable, and mysterious.
If you’ve ever spent a night at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, a certified International Dark Sky Park, or anywhere in the Uncompahgre National Forest, you’ve experienced the quiet, still, vast, even awe-inspiring darkness. Recalling these sacred times in the dark, you can begin to understand how imperative the dark is in offering us great revelations of our very being.
Many sacred stories of various cultures and religions take place at night, in the dark, with dreams or visions, experiences or thoughts. It is in the dark when we truly have stillness, quiet and can simply be. In the dark, sacred transformational experiences are bound to happen.
Instead of focusing on the light and quickly getting to the end of the tunnel, we must learn to walk in the tunnel for the dark reveals mysteries to us that cannot be discovered in the light.
This pandemic has not been kind to any of us, and unfortunately, we are not yet to the light at the end of the tunnel. Some have lost much, some have sacrificed much, but all of us have experienced the heaviness of this time.
As we continue through the dark of the winter and our own times of internal darkness, we must befriend the dark, because without the dark, how can we live fully in the light? No matter what religious or spiritual beliefs practiced, our common shared human experience is to be wary of the dark.
However, there is also our shared human experience of bravery, curiosity, innovation, and hopefulness that despite fears or uncertainties we continue to create, love and persevere.
This Thanksgiving let us learn from what the dark offers and give thanks for the tunnels we have been through to get where we are now, wherever that may be.
May we know that whether in seasons of dark or light we are sharing in the fullness of the journey of humanity, held in a mysterious love that reveals itself to us in both the light, and dark.
Rev. Annie Grogan is the chaplain for HopeWest Hospice and Palliative Care and ordained through the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)