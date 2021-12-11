Eighty years ago this week on December 7, 1941, Japanese naval aviator captain Mitsuo Fuchida took off from a carrier group 250 miles Northwest of Oahu. He was leading the first wave of a total of 423 dive bombers, torpedo bombers, horizontal bombers and fighters which would destroy the United States’ base at Pearl Harbor.
Fuming with hatred for Americans and with a strong sense of national pride, Fuchida’s intense passion and determination had led him through the ranks of the Japanese Navy.
Fuchida became responsible for the coordination of the entire aerial surprise attack, deemed wildly successful and making Fuchida a national hero. To honor him, he was granted a personal audience with Emperor Hirohito, as well as granted other opportunities to give vent to his rage.
On February 19, 1942, Fuchida led the first of two waves of 188 aircraft in a devastating air raid on Darwin, Australia. On April 5, Fuchida led another series of air attacks against Royal Navy bases in Ceylon in what Winston Churchill described as “the most dangerous moment” of World War II.
Mitsuo Fuchida was Japan’s Top Gun, but in his own words he was inwardly empty and in major turmoil. His hatred was destroying him. He began to question the fanatical emperor worship of his homeland.
Due to what he even felt at the time was blind devotion and pride, he observed his peers making grave tactical errors, for example at the Battle at Midway, where he said his eyes were opened.
What he was seeing play out externally only troubled him further to the core of his being. He was bankrupt of redeeming purpose and deeply unhappy.
Several years ago, a friend gave me a book entitled “Wounded Tiger,” which recounted the fascinating story about what happened to Mitsuo Fuchida following the end of the war.
In the column today, I’d like to draw our attention to a little known drama that played out on a worldwide stage. This story reminds me of God’s ultimate sovereignty over history and how he powerfully works to redeem men from lives of violent futility.
He is the forgiver and hope-giver as we turn to him.
On June 4, 1942, while onboard the Japanese naval ship Akagi, Fuchida was wounded at the Battle of Midway. After spending several months recuperating, Fuchida spent the rest of the war in Japan as a staff officer. The day before the first nuclear weapon was dropped on Hiroshima, he was in that city for a week of military meetings.
Called away by Tokyo he left on urgent business and was spared what happened to his fellow officers. Fuchida continued his inward journey with renewed focus. Only now, he had the question of why he had been spared added to his thoughts, but strangely it gave him hope.
There was a good purpose awaiting him.
After the war in a turn of events that can only be attributed to God’s miraculous providence, Fuchida’s path crossed with two people whose lives revealed a transformation by God that Fuchida could not ignore.
A young woman named Peggy Covell, daughter of American missionaries killed by the Japanese in the Philippines, had shown some of Fuchida’s fellow officers deep love and respect in ministering to them in their time of need.
To Fuchida, the murderer of one’s parents would be a sworn enemy for life. He became obsessed with trying to understand why anyone would treat their enemies with love and forgiveness.
Later, in the fall of 1948, while Fuchida was in downtown Tokyo, he was handed a pamphlet about the life of Jacob DeShazer, a member of the Doolittle Raid who was captured by the Japanese after his B-25 bomber ran out of fuel over occupied China.
In the pamphlet, “I was a prisoner of Japan,” DeShazer told his story of imprisonment and torture and his account of an “awakening to God” after reading the Bible three times through.
This experience increased Fuchida’s curiosity of the Christian faith. In September 1949, after reading the Bible for himself, Mitsuo Fuchida became a Christian. He realized that Jesus Christ had come to give his life on the cross to satisfy the justice of God and provide the basis of forgiveness for him.
From that point on, Fuchida’s life began to change. His inward turmoil gave way to peace. He began to grow in his understanding of the Christian life and began to have a strong desire to share his story.
In May 1950, Fuchida and DeShazer met for the first time. A host of opportunities followed, and Fuchida spoke many times in Japan to large audiences and around the world giving his story of coming to faith in Jesus Christ in presentations titled, “From Pearl Harbor to Calvary.”
“Wounded Tiger” is a well-researched, character-driven story of hatred, love, revenge, and faith. If you’re sensing you’d be well-served with an expanded view of the greatness of God’s sovereignty in these troubling times, reading T. Martin Bennett’s book might truly inspire you.
In the Apostle Paul’s greeting to the Galatian believers, he writes: “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, who gave himself for our sins to deliver us from the present evil age, according to the will of our God and Father, to whom be the glory forever and ever. Amen.”
In reflecting on what happened 80 years ago and what has happened in the wake of those events, may our thoughts turn to God’s gracious and merciful plan to save us from ourselves. May we discover how forgiveness from God brings about transformation within and love for others, and a new purpose of living for him.
Curt Mudgett is the pastor at Cedar Creek Church