“Beauty is in the eye if the beholder” is how the maxim goes, and loveliness, like beauty, is often associated the same way. These are words that are often applied to objects that are thought of as feminine, and besides objects, they are frequently used to speak about women or young children.
In a world filled with stereotypes, I can’t imagine someone going into a hardware store and asking for a lovely hammer or a beautiful hatchet. But head into the women’s dressing area at a department store and you’ll hear one friend say to another, “Oh, that looks so lovely on you.” And if you go to the jewelry counter, you’re likely to hear the sales person describe a pearl necklace as lovely.
But if you ask for that very lovely hatchet after you’ve selected your hammer, you might receive some funny looks. The problem is that in modern English we’ve lost some of the earlier original meanings of lovely as we have mostly applied lovely to objects, or to women, who, throughout much of history have often been treated as objects.
But in ancient times lovely also more commonly meant “eliciting love by moral or ideal worth,” or even more pointedly, “inspiring actual love.” This is what St. Paul is getting at in Philippians 4:8, when he includes “lovely,” with characteristics such as true, honorable, just, pure, and gracious.
God has made us all, women, men, and children, to be this way, and God calls us to live out our lives by such actions. What might it mean to inspire actual love? Human beings only know love through experiencing it.
We can talk about love or write books about it, but we really don’t know love until we are loved, until we can rest in love, until we are loved so deeply that we trust the one who loves us. This kind of love, whether it comes from a parent, spouse, sibling, or friend, comes from the heart of God. “We love, because he first loved us. (1 John 4:19) We come to rest in this love when we are weary.
We come to trust in this love because the One who has created us in His image and likeness, does not abandon us to our own desires and failings, but continues to be present for us through His words of comfort and sustenance, through His holy sacraments which are signs of His presence with us, and through the goodness and compassion we experience from those who walk with us in this life—the community of faith, the body of Christ.
We know when we are loved by others, and we know when we are not loved. Yet God calls us to a life of loveliness whatever our situation happens to be, for by our loving actions someone else may be inspired to love. And those actions don’t have to be big or grand.
Sometimes they are as simple as a change in tone of voice. I’ve never met a woman who says about her husband, “You know, I fell in love with him because he sounded angry all the time.” Neither have I met a husband who has spoken about his wife in such a way. A voice that is lovely sounds in a beloved’s heart with grace, mercy, and kindness. In a world filled with angry voices, voices of division and discord, God calls us to speak in the richness and spirit of His voice, a voice that brings new life to the brokenhearted, encouragement to the despairing, reassurance to the lost.
For God so loved the world… that He came into the world as a newborn babe, held in His mother’s arms. He came in a way so as not to threaten, although those who did act in unlovely ways certainly were threatened. He came among the poor, who found in Him a richness greater than this world could give.
He lived in a manner that defined graciousness, truth, loveliness, honor, and purity, because all of His words and actions were for the fulfilling of God’s purpose, that the whole world would know how very much God loved us.
God has made us in His image and likeness, and though we have strayed into hatred and falsehood, He does not give up on humankind, but calls us back to His heart again and again because He knows how we were made and what we were made for. Jesus, the Son of the Father, filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, is still calling to us. As long as we have ears to hear, it is not too late. What might each of our lives look like and sound like with loveliness at the center? May God grant you such a future.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to SIng Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone