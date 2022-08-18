whatever is lovely column

“Beauty is in the eye if the beholder” is how the maxim goes, and loveliness, like beauty, is often associated the same way. These are words that are often applied to objects that are thought of as feminine, and besides objects, they are frequently used to speak about women or young children.

In a world filled with stereotypes, I can’t imagine someone going into a hardware store and asking for a lovely hammer or a beautiful hatchet. But head into the women’s dressing area at a department store and you’ll hear one friend say to another, “Oh, that looks so lovely on you.” And if you go to the jewelry counter, you’re likely to hear the sales person describe a pearl necklace as lovely.



