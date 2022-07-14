True, honorable, just, pure, lovely, gracious: it is a beautiful list that St. Paul has given to us as a gift to think about, to ponder, to consider. It is a beautiful list, and while he was writing to the Christians whom he knew at the church in Philippi, this list has Hebraic roots in the Wisdom of Solomon, as well in the Greek moralists of his day. Such laundry lists of virtues and of vices common to the ancient Jewish community to ponder as part of their life of faith, and as such, Paul knew them well and wanted the community of new Christians to receive them.
The call to “think about these things” continues to every generation for those who have been grafted into such communities of the Christian faith.
As we think about these things we become more attuned to the loveliness around us, the graciousness and kindness we receive from those who may not be within the Christian community, but are still our community as we are all part of the human race, made in God’s image and likeness, full of beauty, grace, and purity. Just look at a newborn child from anywhere in the world and you will see a reflection of God’s love for all whom He has made.
I was reminded of this on a recent trip back to my former neighborhood near Pittsburgh. I haven’t lived there in a year now, but I was there on a visit to my family, who are still living in my old house.
As I came down the steps and walked toward my car, the man across the street came running out when he saw me. He is a Muslim, a former refugee from Iraq, and he was so excited to see me and we clasped each other’s hands. “I haven’t seen you in so long,” he said, “How is your foot?”
My last year living there I had multiple surgeries on my right foot and spent months on crutches trying to navigate a hilly neighborhood with broken sidewalks that resembled an obstacle course. How did he remember this, I thought?
Because he had cared about me all along. He remembered, because in every conversation we had, he was thoughtful, considerate, and ever-gracious. We were neighbors who saw the good, the true, and the honorable as we each went off to work in the morning and returned in the evening.
I believe this is what St. Paul was getting at when he asked us to “thing about these things,” to see what is beautiful, honorable, just, and pure in our neighbor. As the church gathered in Christ’s name we are called to, “Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who thought he was in the form of God did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, being born in the likeness of men.” (Phil. 2:7)
Our Lord Jesus counted Himself above no one, and when He came among us with the power to heal and restore, He did not pick and choose who would receive his grace, but was present to everyone whom He encountered, the leper, the demoniac, the hemorrhaging woman, the people who had been set outside of the bonds of human community.
To those who were living out a list of vices rather than one of virtues, He spoke a word to turn their hearts to repentance and to reject those things which destroy life. To all who sought to be faithful, He spoke a word that called those to live in a way that is worthy of such a holy calling.
And St. Paul reminded the church in Philippi to do the same, “Do nothing from selfishness or conceit, but in humility count others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not only to his own interest, but to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4)
And if, as the church, you are worried about what this might mean for evangelism, I commend to you Matthew 5:16, the verse that is read at many baptisms when a candle is presented to the family of the newly baptized accompanied by the words, “Let your light so shine before others that they may see your good works and glorify to your Father in heaven.”
The baptized are not to heap praise upon themselves, but to see every act of goodness and kindness which they share with another as having its source and its destination in the triune God. It is by living faithfully, justly and truthfully, witnessing to the life of Christ, that all the world will at last glorify our Father in heaven.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to SIng Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.