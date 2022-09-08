In Philippians 4:8 Paul instructs that “whatsoever things are true, think on these things.” In a society where truth has been reduced to mere opinion, how do we faithfully respond to Paul’s injunction?
In his trial, Jesus told the Roman ruler of Israel, Pontius Pilate, “For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the truth.” (John 18:36) Pilate’s world- weary response to Jesus’ purpose statement was “What is truth?” This exchange concisely capsulizes one of the principal challenges of being a Christian in 2022 America. Jesus declares that He, as God in the flesh, is the Truth (John 14:6), while Roman society (and the Jews who had submitted to its authority) had eliminated the whole category of truth. Pilate dismisses Jesus’ claims as meaningless in a world devoid of truth. In our world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to have any conversation regarding truth because our academics, media and politicians think all truth claims absurd.
We are constantly propagandized with the declaration that we each are entitled to our own truth. You have your truth. I have mine. That sounds tolerant and broad-minded until you examine the statement more closely. The oft-repeated creed “there is no absolute truth” is in itself an absolute statement, which defies common logic. How can one declare with a straight face that “I absolutely state that there is no absolute truth?” In the face of such illogic, conversation and relationship become impossible. I am left alone making my declarations. You are alone making your declarations. We have no common ground on which to exchange ideas and commit to common action. This denial of truth is at the root of the acute loneliness afflicting our society. We have isolated ourselves into universes of one, where we have our own “truth”, our own values and have nothing to share with anyone around us.
Can anyone truly live in a world devoid of truth? Of course not, truth-deniers live with their own range of absolute truths. They acknowledge the reality of gravity. They stop before crossing the road, because the approaching vehicle is real. Most people say that murder is unacceptable. On what basis, would you say that if life is not true and valuable? Most people see rape as taboo. Why would forcing sexual advances on an unwilling partner be wrong, if there is no truth? Who wants a compulsive liar or a thief as a business partner? While many people desire to deny God’s Word as the source of Truth, they cannot live in a world where there are not broad norms of truthfulness.
The Minister of Ethics and Integrity in Uganda once told me that he must spend hours daily buying fresh fruit and vegetables because there is no norm of truthfulness in his society. He must examine every purchase carefully because the norm is that you hide rotten produce below a layer of good produce to cheat the unwary buyer. Our grocery stores depend on a common consensus that sellers must treat buyers with honesty.
Jesus got to the heart of this matter in the Sermon on the Mount. He advised us “Don’t take an oath at all… Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.” (Matthew 5:34.37) If we are truth-tellers, we do not need to strengthen our word with oaths. You need oaths when there is some question as to whether you are telling the truth. For Christ-followers, we should consider every word we speak to be an oath. People should know that if we declare something to be true, they may rely on it because of the consistency of our character.
When we choose our friends, our business partners, our neighbors, we do not want to deal with people who are defining truth on the fly. How can you have a safe, trustworthy relationship with anyone who redefines his truth to suit his convenience? We want to deal with people who will honor common definitions of truth. When we marry someone, we want their promised devotion to be real and permanent, not subject to redefinition. When we buy a house, we do not want to depend on someone’s redefinition of what constitutes a safe foundation. When we elect a politician, we do not want them to pocket millions from the public treasury because his truth is self-serving. We want elected officials to work for the common good.
Academia tells us that words are not vehicles for truthful communication but are filled with content by the speaker. Followers of Jesus must use speech as the basis for clear, conversation based on common definitions and understanding (Truth). In doing so, we can become leaders in establishing healthy relationships in our truth-deprived, divided world.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
