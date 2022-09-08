211218-religion-churchandcommunity

In Philippians 4:8 Paul instructs that “whatsoever things are true, think on these things.” In a society where truth has been reduced to mere opinion, how do we faithfully respond to Paul’s injunction?

In his trial, Jesus told the Roman ruler of Israel, Pontius Pilate, “For this purpose I was born and for this purpose I have come into the world- to bear witness to the truth.” (John 18:36) Pilate’s world- weary response to Jesus’ purpose statement was “What is truth?” This exchange concisely capsulizes one of the principal challenges of being a Christian in 2022 America. Jesus declares that He, as God in the flesh, is the Truth (John 14:6), while Roman society (and the Jews who had submitted to its authority) had eliminated the whole category of truth. Pilate dismisses Jesus’ claims as meaningless in a world devoid of truth. In our world, it is becoming increasingly difficult to have any conversation regarding truth because our academics, media and politicians think all truth claims absurd.



