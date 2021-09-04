Who am I? That is our theme.
But there is another question: “When am I?” I have recently learned that fifty years ago this week (more precisely, on September 7) I attended my first day of high school.
That is important because it was on that day that I met Cheri, who is now my wife. Yippie!
I see this happen all the time. Some identify as “Beatles Era.” I have been around groups of people much younger than I who identify themselves with the video game they played (Pac-Man, Super Mario Brothers, Sim-City, Mortal Kombat, World of Warcraft).
Notice: when we identify ourselves with a music band or a video game, we are saying something not only about the when but also the who of our identity. Music was a big part of many people’s lives.
Video games were significant for those who mention them.
Others identify with big events. “Where were you when Kennedy was assassinated?”
“Do you remember hearing about 9/11?” A few weeks ago I was talking with someone about her memories of Pearl Harbor. Once again, when we identify ourselves with these events [“I am a post 9/11 kid”] we speak of both the when and the who? These events shaped the lives of those who lived after them in a way that made them different people than those who lived before.
When I teach, I talk about people of European descent now living in “late modernity” or “post-modernity.” Just as medieval became modern, so modern is becoming something else.
Changes in communications (printing press, internet), in manufacturing (factory, build on demand), in organization (corporation, network), in warfare (battlefront, terrorism) and much more are making our world just as unpredictable as the sixteenth century was for Europe. To identify oneself as “late modern” is to speak about both when and who.
But most importantly I identify myself as a Christian. When is that? We speak of “BC” and “AD”: before Christ and after Christ (AD stands for Anno Domini – the year of our Lord).
Likewise we talk of an “Old” Testament and a “New” Testament. We acknowledge Jesus Christ as the dividing line of human history.
When I identify myself as a Christian, I not only speak of who I am, but when I am: I identify myself with a tradition and a global people that have been following Jesus for two thousand years. Yes, I am “Beatles era,” with all that brings with it.
Yes, I am “late modern,” reaching middle age in the computer age. But I am also “AD,” living after the significance of the life and death of Jesus Christ.
The apostle Paul lived right at that turning point and recognized it for what it meant. He speaks to the Galatians about the time before Christ, “when we were in slavery under the elemental forces of the world” (Galatians 4:3).
And then he mentions the turning point: “But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son...so you are no longer slaves, but God’s children” (Galatians 4:4,7).
Do you see this combination of the when (before and after Jesus) and who (slaves, children)?
Similarly, in his book to the Romans, Paul first speaks of the Gentiles (who exchanged the truth for a lie) and the Jews (who pass judgment on others when they are guilty of the law themselves).
And then he mentions the turning point: “But now apart from the law the righteousness of God has been made known . . .” (Romans 3:21). “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly.” (Romans 5:6).
Again, Paul affirms that through Christ and the Spirit we are God’s children (Romans 8:16).
What does it mean to identify with the when of Jesus, with being a child of God through Christ?
Two lessons. First, it means that the sacred text of that time, the New Testament, must become my own source of life. I know it is sometimes confusing.
But if we are to become a people of AD, we must become familiar with the stories and the ideas that emerged through those Gospels and Letters and such.
Second, it means that we must learn from the Christian church through history. Read a variety of Christian classics. Learn about the struggles of Christians of centuries long ago.
There is much to learn from those who are “AD.” Yes, I am an “information age” Christian, so I watch a YouTube. But I am also an “AD” Christian, so I think it is just as important to learn from the wisdom of those who lived a thousand years before me.
Scripture and tradition. Two resources for those when is after Christ.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
