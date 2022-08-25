[Y]ou, therefore, who teach another, do you not teach yourself? You who preach that one shall not steal, do you steal? You who say that one should not commit adultery, do you commit adultery?... (Romans 2:21-22a NASB)
Only conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ ... (Philippians 1:27 NASB)
Therefore I, the prisoner of the Lord, implore you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling with which you have been called (Ephesians 4:1)
“The greatest single cause of atheism in the world today is Christians who acknowledge Jesus with their lips and then walk out the door and deny him by their lifestyle. That is what an unbelieving world simply finds unbelievable.” — Brennan Manning
I’ll share a moment with you from a few weeks ago. On a sunny Friday afternoon, I set up our canopy over a splash pad in the backyard for my two-year-old son to play in. Then I got a text message from one of the church’s elders. After a few text exchanges, I noticed my son had lost interest in the splash pad. After setting everything up for him, I was frustrated that he’d lost interest so quickly. I told him that he should keep playing, and like a typical toddler, he told me “No!!!” That, of course, raised my frustration level.
My text messenger app was still open on my phone without me noticing, and I accidentally pressed the voice record feature. My frustrated words towards my son were recorded, and the audio was sent to the elder. I didn’t see this until he replied. I quickly thought, “Oh, no. What did I just say? Did I, in frustration, say anything I shouldn’t have?” After I listened to my accidental recording, although there was frustration in my voice, I didn’t say anything I shouldn’t have said.
This event reminded me of a definition I heard once, “Character is how you act when no one is around.” What do I do or say when I honestly believe I won’t get caught? With that in mind, this was a convicting moment because I thought, how do I speak to my son when I think no one else is listening? Words from a father have a great deal of power over a child. On top of that, every Sunday I tell people that if you come to Christ, you will be a new creature (2 Corinthians 5:17). If the above definition of character is valid, and if I have become a new creature after coming to Christ, then what I do and say should be evidence of a Christ-like character. Although I didn’t say anything I regretted, it’s a good reminder to keep a tight rein on my tongue (James 3:5-6).
Have you noticed that Paul listed outbursts of anger on par with sexual depravity, idolatry, and drunkenness (Galatians 5:19-21)?
Perhaps that’s important for followers of Jesus to keep in mind. In June this year, my son and I walked in the Walk For Life. Before the walkers left the Catholic church headed towards South Townsend Avenue, an organizer reminded us all that drivers along the route might rudely disagree with our cause and the walk.
Our response needed to be Christ-like regardless of their rudeness. Christ’s reaction would be, “bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you” (Luke 6:28, cf. Matthew 5:44, Romans 12:14, 1 Corinthians 4:12). This was a good thing to be reminded of then, and a good thing for Christ’s followers to often remember.
Ozzy Osborne is pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley.
