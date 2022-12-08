When I served a church in a different state, a man with a most distinct mission was invited to speak to our adult class at the beginning of Advent. Advent is the four-Sunday season leading up to Christmas, a stretch of time during which believers prepare their hearts and lives for Christ’s birth.
Our guest was on a decade-long mission to challenge Christians to separate the celebration of Santa’s arrival from that of the baby Jesus. Why not do as the Dutch do, he asked, and welcome Sinterklaas in early December and spend the rest of the month readying ourselves to receive the Christ Child on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
What fueled this fellow’s passion wasn’t that he objected to Santa Claus. It’s that Santa is a fictional character while Jesus is not. His concern was that when our children grow older and learn that Santa isn’t real, they may also conclude that we adults weren’t telling them the truth about Jesus either.
You would think that committed Christians would have given this man’s message its due. But no. Many believers in the area were seriously threatened by the thought of separating Santa’s arrival from that of Jesus. So troubling was the man's message that some faith communities who had invited him to speak ran him off before he could finish his presentation. More than once, he said, church-going strangers dressed in Santa costumes showed up on his doorstep on Christmas Eve bearing pretend gifts, acts of disruption and disrespect that to my mind simply couldn’t be reconciled with the professed faith of those uninvited visitors.
Having heard how poorly this man had been received elsewhere, I was grateful that the adults in my church met him with open minds and hearts. Then during worship, the merit in his message was made plainer than plain. Because it was the first Sunday of Advent, I gathered our children on the sanctuary steps, pointing out all the ways this sacred space had been decorated for the season. Then with great excitement I said “We’re all getting ready for the arrival of someone very special! Who knows who that is?” Without missing a beat, they all shouted “SANTA!”
The congregation burst out laughing, of course. But with the potent message of our visitor just an hour before still echoing in my ears, I looked out upon the grownups in the pews and said somberly, “This misunderstanding is on us.”
In December, Christians are quick to say that Jesus is the reason for the season. If that’s true, then why are our children so fixated on pleasing and preparing for Santa?
Ask just about any child to sing you the songs of Christmas and more than likely he or she will launch into a tune about Rudolph and his red, red nose or a ditty explaining how Frosty the Snowman came to life one day. Concerned that our children are growing up without familiarity with at least a few faith-related seasonal hymns, one church I know started holding “Christmas Carol Camp.” Those children will grow up knowing that this season is about much more than jingle bells or mommy getting caught kissing Santa Claus underneath the mistletoe last night.
Don’t misunderstand me — I’m not anti-Santa. But I do think we might be wise to lovingly, thoughtfully separate St. Nick’s arrival (and mission) from that of the baby Jesus — not just for our children’s sake but for our own.
Rev. Karen Winkel is the pastor of Community Spirit UCC. Her congregation alternates between meeting at the Ute Museum and online.
