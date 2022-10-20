“The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” Ps 27:1
When we turn on the evening news, it seems that every voice we hear tells us something about whom we should fear. Some voices are quick to warn us about all the dangers that we need to be afraid of. However, if we change the channel, other voices tell us that it’s the voices that we just heard that we need to fear. Even on the days when we think we have a grasp on the truth, it doesn’t take much for doubt and worry to creep in. If we think about the problems in the world, we easily get caught up in an overwhelming web of anxieties.
Besides the state of global affairs, many of our fears can be simpler and even more troublesome. Do we worry about where the money will come from to pay the rent? Can I really afford that medication? Is there any way to stop that kid who is bullying my child? Will my manager cut back on my hours? And for some, the fears are even more terrifying, and even harder to say aloud: Will I find a meal tonight? Is there some place warm and dry my children and I can sleep, even for just one night?
Whatever it is that we are worried about, big or small, we can all too quickly begin a downward spiral, so that when we look out into the future we cannot imagine that things could be better. I have long believed that worry is a form of Satanic prayer because it a looking out into the future and expecting only the worst. In a sense, it is the worshipping of a disaster fantasy, that is, we cannot imagine that God will be with us, breathing in us, sheltering us in the storm. Worry, like the devil himself, strips hope from us, and it makes us sick. It literally wears away at our internal organs. And here’s the kicker, worry doesn’t make our situation any better, in fact it makes it worse, because worry makes us feel that we are all alone in this world. And that is this lie that the father of all lies wants us to believe. In this world we will be beset by problems. In this world we may go hungry. In this world we will too often see the rich get richer and poor get poorer. But this world does not give us the last word. That one comes from Jesus Christ. That one comes from the Lord, who is our light and our salvation, the One who endured the worst that this world has to give, the One who is risen from the dead, the One to whom we belong.
When we are suffering, there is no doubt that those words can just seem to roll right over us. When the economic forces of this world lead us to see a future life that is worse than our present one, when we sit in the surgeon’s office and hear that word, “cancer,” when these things happen, it is so easy for us to be afraid. When the voices of fear are screaming around us and in us, and the powers of evil are stripping life from us, without this word from the Lord, we would be consumed by our anxieties. All our focus would be on ourselves, our burdens. And when this happens our worries become the gods of our lives, idols whom we try to appease, idols who consume our energy, because these idols take the name of the one true God away from our hearts.
And so God gives us these words to pray, “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” No one is the answer. No one. For these words are a promise to you that when you cry out to him from the depth of your pain, He will hear you. And rather than running away from your own troubles into some mind-numbing addiction, or running away from the problems that hurt your neighbors who are most in need, God is calling you to walk straight into this world’s troubles as an instrument of His mercy, His love, and most particularly, His light. For His light will dispel every darkness, and in this light, as you reach out in compassion towards your neighbors near and far, you will discover that you really are not alone… for God is already there, the light and salvation of this whole world.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters. She can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.
