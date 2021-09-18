If God knows everything that is going to happen before it happens, why should we pray?
This is a good question, although it can be asked from wrong motives. Assuming then the genuineness of the question, how do we respond? Does God know what is going to happen before it happens?
God told Abraham that his descendants would be oppressed for 400 years in a foreign land (Genesis 15:13). King David wrote that before he was born, God knew him, and all his days were written in God’s book (Psalms 139:16).
Isaiah wrote that God knows the end from the beginning, with His purposes in mind (46:10) and that God foretold things before they would happen (48:5).
He knows our hearts (1 John 3:20), and He knows our minds (Psalms 94:11), He knows all about us (Psalms 139:1-5). If this is true, and I believe that it is, why then pray?
If God knows the future (Isaiah 14:24, 25:1, Ephesians 1:11), then the future is in some sense fixed, albeit you and I don’t know the future.
Can our prayers do anything to that future, and if not, what is the use in praying?
Before continuing, it would be worthwhile to revisit the Law of Noncontradiction. Contrary statements (e.g., A and non-A) cannot both be true in the same sense at the same time. So, “Terry is driving his car” and “Terry is not driving his car” cannot both be true at the same time.
If we are honest and genuinely trying to take Biblical statements sincerely, what do we do with a passage like Hebrews 1:10-12?
The passage contrasts that created things are changeable but states that God is unchanging. Comparing that passage to Exodus 32:14, where it says that God changed His mind (c.f., Jeremiah 26:19, Jonah 3:10). I think the answer is in God’s words.
In Jeremiah, God says that if He declares people will be punished for their sins and they respond with repentance, He will not bring that disaster. Also, if He declares people will be blessed, but they do not obey Him, but instead sin, then He will not bless them (18:7-10).
In these cases, it is the people who have changed. God being unchangeable does not mean He is frozen; He can respond to our changes without changing His character.
This is exactly like what happened when Jonah preached in Nineveh. The Ninevites responded to the message of God’s judgment. They repented (3:5-10), and God responded to their repentance without changing His nature, character, or anything about Himself.
Consider if God even can change. A.W. Tozer once wrote that in order for God to change, He would need to become better or worse, which He cannot do. It is impossible to become more perfect, and if He became less than perfect, He wouldn’t be God (The Pursuit of God, Ch. 3). Instead of God changing, it is we who change.
Isaac’s wife, Rebekah, was barren (Genesis 25:21), but God promised Isaac’s father Abraham that his physical (biological) offspring [through Sarah, 17:15-16] would be as numerous as the stars of the sky (15:5). Therefore, Isaac having biological offspring was part of God’s promise. How did it happen? Isaac prayed for his wife, and the Lord answered him, and she conceived (25:21). James knew the Genesis account (James 2:21-23), and reflecting on his scriptural knowledge of God, the Holy Spirit led him to write that asking is part of the key to receiving from God (4:2-3). Therefore, God chooses for our prayers to be part of His plan.
Being a part of God’s plan, however, does not mean we are in control. Think about this, in 2 Kings 20, King Hezekiah had some mortal sickness, and the prophet Isaiah told him the Lord said he would die (20:1). This prompted Hezekiah to pray (20:2-3), and God reacted by telling Isaiah to go back and tell Hezekiah that he would live fifteen more years (20:5-6). However, when King David committed adultery with Uriah’s wife (1 Samuel 11:4), she became pregnant.
Nathan, the prophet, was sent by God to confront King David and declared the baby would die (12:14). In response, King David prayed, fasted, and laid all night on the ground, but still, the child died (12:18).
King David and Hezekiah did not know the future. They only knew they needed to respond to God. You and I don’t know the future, but we are invited to participate with God through the mystery that is prayer (Luke 18:1, Ephesians 6:18, and too many others to list).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.