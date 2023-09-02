Sisters Jane Thompson and Sharon Johannsen still “drag Main” on summer weekends, driving the backroad Main Street of their hometown. They try to remember everything – whose mom lived in which house, what swim lessons were like at the only pool around, complete with a diving board.
Standing at home plate of the town’s baseball field, Jane can remember almost everything as it used to be.
But it’s all gone.
The homes, businesses, recreational facilities and even the street signs of her hometown, Uravan, have long since been shredded, buried or burned. Only the property where the baseball field once stood remains, and it’s been leveled, overgrown and transformed into a campground over the years.
But Thompson can still find home plate, and from that spot point out where the lights and bleachers used to stand.
“I can see it in my eye, and most everyone else can,” she said.
The former town of Uravan’s history at first seems to track with other West End, rural mining towns. It went through a period of ranching, and then the gold rush, before something new came along, something that would cement the town’s place in American history. And, ultimately, put it in the ground.
Uranium.
The compound, found in ore along with vanadium, was originally mined for medical purposes and later for national security. The first syllables of the materials would combine to form the town’s name
Two first-generation Irish-American brothers from the East Coast found their way to the small West End community to mine the stuff in the early 1900s, believing uranium to be a possible cure for their cancer-stricken sister.
Uravan grew into a company town, as the Standard Chemical Company built the Joe Jr. Mill in 1912 and later the WSP Mill in 1942.
By this time, uranium was sought for a different purpose – the construction of the atomic bomb that ultimately ended World War II.
It was around this time, in 1939, that Thompson’s grandparents moved to the town, originally living in a tent village by the river. The couple had a handful of kids and two tents: one for cooking, one for sleeping. The mills opened and closed, and eventually stayed open, providing fruitful jobs for the fathers while most mothers stayed in the home.
“My grandfather moved the family on Christmas Day in 1939, because it was the only day he got off from work,” Thompson recalls.
Uranium followed a boom and bust cycle, as it continued being mined for national defense throughout the Cold War.
Around and just before this time, in the 1960s and 70s, Jane and Sharon were coming of age in the small town.
It had its own elementary school, while secondary students were bussed to nearby Nucla. Before seventh grade, Thompson had hardly met anybody from outside the insulated little town.
“The community was very close-knit …” she said. “Everybody knew everybody. If you wrecked your bicycle in front of somebody's house, you knew their mom was going to come out and clean you up.”
She fondly remembers the swimming pool and the only baseball diamond around with lights. The women played softball and men and kids played baseball, with different mines fielding teams and uniforms largely paid for by the proprietors of the company town.
It may have been the radiation in the ground, but Thompson remembers how many ladies in town had unique, gorgeous gardens– and how delicious her mom’s tomatoes were.
“It was a great place to grow up,” she said.
When more information became available about the dangers of radiation, and the uranium boom dried up, her parents were the second-to-last people to leave town, just before the postmistress.
It wasn’t by choice.
“They left kicking and screaming,” she said.
Because again, Uravan was a company town – and Thompson believed the company didn’t want the liability of someone walking into a building contaminated by radiation and suing.
So they tore it all down, ripped it all up, and buried it deep underground, marked now by signs warning of the area’s radioactivity.
Only the ballfield was somewhat spared, as it was far enough from the mills to avoid radiation.
Thompson understands the concept of liability, especially as Uravan was declared a Superfund site.
But, she said, “everything didn't have to disappear.”
The demolition began in the mid 1980s, and by the end of the 90s there were just two buildings left that residents and historians wanted to protect: the boardinghouse and rec hall. They raised hundreds of thousands of dollars toward preservation efforts, which went toward making the buildings look just like new.
But it was all in vain, as Dow Chemical acquired the site in the mid-2000s and burned the buildings after a two-day notice.
“They pumped both buildings full of diesel fuel so they would burn. So if Sharon and I had tied ourselves to the front porch, it wouldn’t have made any difference,” Thompson said.
Still on the day of the burning a horrible snowstorm hit, and it seemed to take ages for the buildings to catch alight. Once they did, it was all over soon.
“There’s nothing left of Uravan,” said Thompson.
Except the baseball field, where former residents gather once a year for a picnic, and where Thompson, who lives in Nucla now, camps out in the summer to feel at home. She now serves as president of the Rimrocker Historical Society of Western Montrose County, which worked to clean up the ballfield for camping and preserves West End history.
While she recalls her father wasn’t a particularly progressive-minded man or history buff, she remembers him sneaking out to the pit to steal a few street signs.
“He knew there had to be something left,” she said.
More information can b e found at rimrocker.org.