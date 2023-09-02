Sisters Jane Thompson and Sharon Johannsen still “drag Main” on summer weekends, driving the backroad Main Street of their hometown. They try to remember everything – whose mom lived in which house, what swim lessons were like at the only pool around, complete with a diving board.

Standing at home plate of the town’s baseball field, Jane can remember almost everything as it used to be.



