The season is still very young but both familiar names and newcomers dot the rankings of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets of Black Hills State College sit atop the rankings with an undefeated 2-0 record.

Just a game behind sits the Colorado Western Mavericks sporting a 1-0 mark. The top two teams have a common opponent in William Jewell College. The Jackets won over William Jewell by the score of 39-19 while the Mavericks prevailed 37-14.



