The season is still very young but both familiar names and newcomers dot the rankings of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Yellow Jackets of Black Hills State College sit atop the rankings with an undefeated 2-0 record.
Just a game behind sits the Colorado Western Mavericks sporting a 1-0 mark. The top two teams have a common opponent in William Jewell College. The Jackets won over William Jewell by the score of 39-19 while the Mavericks prevailed 37-14.
The RMAC standings are as follows after two weeks of completion:
Black Hills State 2-0
Colorado Mesa 1-0
CSU Pueblo 1-1
So. Dakota Mines 1-1
New Mexico Highlands 0-0
Fort Lewis 0-1
Adams State 0-2
Chadron State 0-2
Colorado Mines 0-2
Western Colorado 0-2
The Colorado Mesa Mavericks play all conference teams over the course of the season. The Mavericks will play the Western Colorado Mountaineers on October first in Grand Junction. Fort Lewis will come calling on Oct. 15. The rankings will have undergone many changes by the end of the sixth week of the season. Stay tuned.
