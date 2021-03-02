Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Crews with American Civil Constructors, LLC Mountain West (ACC) will begin improvements on Colorado Highway 92 on March 15. Crews will widen CO 92 from Mile Point 46.5 to MP 73, a winding section of roadway stretching from just south of J 82 Road to the intersection of CO 92 with US Highway 50 at Blue Mesa Reservoir. The work is in preparation for a local detour for the upcoming US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon improvement project. Work on CO 92 will take place March 15 – 31 and is anticipated to be complete in early April.
TRAVEL IMPACTS:
From Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 31, motorists should plan for single-lane, intermittent closures on CO 92 from MP 46.5 to MP 73. North and southbound traffic will be affected, and delays will be minimal. The work schedule is subject to change. Motorists are encouraged to sign up for traffic impact updates by contacting public information at us50littleblue@gmail.com or 970-340-4333.
US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Improvement Project
FHWA, CDOT and ACC will begin a 4-mile improvement project of US 50 in Spring 2021. The project is located from MP 123 to MP 127, approximately 30 miles east of Montrose, Colorado, and about 33 miles west of Gunnison, Colorado. The critical roadway project improvements include realignment, widening the highway to two 12-foot travel lanes with two 4-foot wide paved shoulders, guardrail replacement, additional rockfall catchment area, new signage, and striping. The project is scheduled to be complete in November 2022.
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.
