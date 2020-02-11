Rollene (Hale) Fletcher

Rollene, 84, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at her home in Downey, California. She was born in Montrose, Colorado, to Rolla and Esther Hale. She came to California after high school to live life in the big city. She met her husband, Donald, on a blind date set up by a coworker.
She retired from Union Carbide after 20 years and then went to work for the Auto Club for an additional 12 years. Upon her second retirement, she volunteered with the Assistance League of Downey until her death. This is a community service organization helping out children in the schools.
Rollene was preceded in death by her husband Donald; as well as four of her siblings: Ida Hale, Nathan Hale, Nolan Hale and Melvin Hale.
She is survived by her only sister, Eunice Vanderslice of Montrose; her daughter Dawn (Fletcher) Connaughton; son Norman Fletcher; son-in-law Michael Connaughton; daughter-in-law Tami Fletcher; and her four grandchildren (who she loved with all of her heart): Adam Fletcher, Heather Fletcher, Samantha Connaughton and Amber Fletcher.
We will all miss her giant personality, zest for life and that voice that could be heard for miles.
A burial service was held on Jan. 31, 2020, at Rose Hills Cemetery in California. A party will be held in the spring to celebrate the life of Rollene.
