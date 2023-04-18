Russ Andrews, financial advisor from Carbondale, prepares for run against Boebert

Russ Andrews is already kicking off his run to challenge Lauren Boebert in the GOP Primary to represent Colorado's 3rd district in Congress. Photo courtesy of Russ Andrews

 

Just over four months into this year’s legislative session and six months after Election Day, an early challenger has declared his intention to run against Lauren Boebert in the Republican Primary to represent Colorado’s 3rd district in Congress.



