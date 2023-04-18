Russ Andrews, financial advisor from Carbondale, prepares for run against Boebert

Just over four months into this year’s legislative session and six months after Election Day, an early challenger has declared his intention to run against Lauren Boebert in the Republican Primary to represent Colorado’s 3rd district in Congress.
Russ Andrews is a financial advisor from Carbondale with a background in marine engineering whose goal is to keep the district a red stronghold. He believes he “does his homework” while the incumbent shoots from the hip, and has already developed a roughly 60-page platform with over 20 fleshed-out policy positions including priorities like eliminating the welfare state, legalizing marijuana federally for adults over 25, battling “wokeness” and prohibiting U.S. intelligence agencies from communicating with social media.
We asked Andrews a few questions about his top priorities, including those specific to Colorado’s Western Slope, and what he sees as his path to victory.
Editor’s note: The print version of this interview has been edited for space, accuracy and clarity. The full interview, including statements that have not been fact-checked, can be found on the Montrose Daily Press website
Q: Tell us a little bit about your background?
A: I'm 65 years old. I'm a marine engineer by degree. I've lived in Colorado in the Roaring Fork Valley for 29 years and raised my three kids there with my wife. I've been a financial advisor for 36 years, as long as Lauren Bovard is old. I've had a good successful practice, and it's time for me to give back.
I'm trying to separate myself from Lauren in a couple of ways, one is my education and the fact that I do my homework. In order to graduate from my college you have to take a series of really complicated Coast Guard tests. I was the first person in my college in three years to get a 100% score on one of those tests. I do my homework. I don't shoot from the hip. And I don't know if we can say that about Lauren.
Q: What prompted your decision to run against Rep. Boebert?
A: The straw that broke the camel's back was the vote for Speaker of the House with Kevin McCarthy. I can't use the word, but what a bad show that was. She doesn't seem to have a very wide trench of information available to her, and I'm embarrassed by her.
Q: Much of CD3 including Montrose County is pretty rural. What makes you well-suited to represent the entire district?
A: Yeah, I'm a rural kind of guy. I always have been except for when I went to school in New York City. One of my 22 pieces of legislation I want to introduce is a livestock predation act. I want to increase the number of livestock agents, so when a state-owned animal kills livestock, whether it be a sheep or a cow, I want people to be out there from the state like it was a crime scene within 24 hours. I want those agents to be able to write a check that's five times the market value of the animal that's lost because ranchers loathe having to deal with state-owned animals and the predation problem. The ranchers are the greatest stewards of our ecosystem, and we need to give them a hand. If we can have ranchers embrace the inevitable reintroduction of wolves into the state, it will just go better. I also have a beetle kill initiative. I'm a rural guy. I have five acres. I have to drive 15 minutes to the nearest store
Q: What are some of your legislative priorities?
A: I’m left of very few people but I’m left of Lauren, especially on abortion. I'm a Republican, I want to keep this seat. Lauren only won by 546 votes in this district. She should have won by 29,400. The big difference between her and I, besides the fact I think that I actually think about this stuff more than her, is on abortion. In Colorado, we've lost. If you're a conservative Christian, we've lost the debate. Every person in the world is declared dead when their heart stops beating, and in my opinion, they should be declared alive when their heart starts beating. I was talking to my daughter in law, who's a NICU nurse, about this. The heartbeat arguments are good ones, but the baby's not viable until 23 weeks. So she convinced me. I can compromise.
I want to go to Congress. When I get there, I'm going to have my staff reach out to every single other Congressperson. I want to get together for 10 minutes and do Venn diagrams of what we can co-sponsor of each other’s. This abortion idea we need to put behind us, it’s been destroying our nation for more than 50 years. It's going to be my challenge to go around the district and talk to conservative Christians and say look, on this single issue, you need to ask yourself, is this single issue with your God, or your nation, more important? We conservatives believe we’re losing our country to totalitarian socialism, we just do.
The other issue is our roads. One of my top two goals is to get federal remittances for repair and maintenance of our roads, they are in horrendous shape. The government exists for two purposes, to defend us and provide us with infrastructure, and our infrastructure sucks.
Q: Lauren Boebert won the GOP primary by a landslide last year. What do you see as your path to victory?
A: What I'm going to need to do is reach out to all 27 GOP committees' chair people. And I plan on meeting every mayor, every Sheriff, every police chief, every fire chief in every city and every county. I want to get involved in the Cattlemen's Association because I think my predation idea works. It's going to be a lot of legwork. I'm thinking 80,000 to 120,000 miles on my truck..
Q: What else should voters know about you?
A: I'm a good family guy. I have three kids that have done very well. I love this state. I've had a radio show over in the Aspen area for 14 years where I discuss politics and finance weekly. This is the next step,I could go to DC and represent the district, not represent myself. I think that's pretty much what Lauren's doing. You envision me as the Diet Coke, gluten free version of Lauren Boebert.
And then, people asked me all week “Am I a Trumpster?” I’m done with Trump like I’m done with winter. I’m not a big January 6 guy. I’m more of a DeSantis person if he runs.
It’s a tough road to get this nomination. But if I do win, I want everyone to know, whether you voted for me or not, I will represent you. I’m looking forward to meeting so many people here over the next year and a half.