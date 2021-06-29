Pledge suspension sparks media buzz
SILVERTON – Mayor Shane Fuhrman’s decision June 18 to suspend the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance during town trustee meetings has caught the eye of national and statewide media, including the Denver Post and Fox News. Fuhrman posted a clarification on Instagram which noted how the addition of the Pledge at meetings was added by a former mayor. He and town trustee Jordan Bierma decided to sit during the Pledge and have received threats from citizens in Silverton.
Furhman said, “the Pledge was supposed to be something to bring the community together, but it now creating divisiveness and threats.” He made the decision to suspend it until trustees could meet in a work session to review meeting protocols
Disagreeing, trustee Molly Bareka told Fox 32 News-Denver that Furhman’s decision was a violation of First Amendment rights.
San Juan leads state in COVID vaccinations
SILVERTON – San Juan County has the highest COVID vaccination rate among eligible people with 89.1 percent of the population receiving one dose, and 76.4 percent receiving both doses. The county health department is offering all three doses of Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines. It is also offering free COVID tests.
Other leading counties in the state are San Miguel and Summit counties. The county at the bottom of the vaccination list is Crowley County, east of Pueblo, with 18.3 percent of its citizens vaccinated.
Twelve counties in Colorado have 70 percent of its populations vaccinated.
Norwood is new COVID hotspot
NORWOOD – According to the San Juan County Health Department, Norwood has become a hot spot for new COVID cases. The county’s first death from the virus, an elderly woman and longtime resident, was also reported. She was not vaccinated and had the Delta variant of COVID.
Twenty-seven cases of COVID since May 15 have been reported. In some instances, those infected with the virus have the aggressive Delta variant. County public health officer Grace Franklin noted how COVID cases were in the east end of San Miguel County early on in the pandemic. The west end now is reporting the most cases. The Telluride area is mostly vaccinated while the Norwood area is not. “The vaccine is your ticket to safety. It is the most effective weapon in our toolbox to protect yourself and others from COVID,” said Franklin.
Town Hall for arming educators
NORWOOD – The Norwood Board of Education plans a forthcoming town hall meeting with citizens to review a proposed resolution for arming teachers in regard to school security and active shooter situations. The issue was first raised during a June 19 work session.
Tim Kistler, superintendent of the Peyton School District, shared his experiences with arming teachers and staff which began three years ago. Peyton has 12 trained staff who passed the Peace Officer Standards and Training test (POST) in order to be certified to conceal carry a weapon.
The school district will send out a survey to measure sentiment before making a decision on the proposal.
Housing, staff limit eateries
GUNNISON – Owners of Gunnison restaurants are reporting reduced hours and limited menus because of the dearth of workers in this line of business – servers, hosts, bartenders, kitchen staff. Compounding the crisis is the lack of Gunnison housing.
More Gunnison residents are buying up housing inventory and converting them into short term rentals or into remote workplaces.
Cherry Days coming July 2-4
PAONIA – Paonia’s annual Cherry Days – celebrating agricultural and community – will return July 2-4 for the 75th year. There will be business promotions July 2 in downtown Paonia. The Blue Sage Center for the Arts will be the center for local artisans.
The Cherry Days parade will be Saturday, July 3, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be activities, food booths and live music from the Howard Berkman Memorial Gazebo stage.
The return of Cherry Days also means a return to festival games like cherry pit spitting, coal shoveling contests, cherry baking competitions.
Gomez named Citizen of Year
LAKE CITY – Hector Gomez of Lake City was named the Citizen of the Year during the annual Chamber of Commerce/DIRT (Downtown Improvement Revitalization Team) festival June 19. Lopez was recognized for his volunteerism with the Alpine Outdoors Association and leading OHV (off highway vehicle) education. He was a founding member of the group. Gomez was also cited for his volunteerism with developing the new Lake San Cristobal Peninsula Park.
Lake City volunteers and their agencies were cited and recognized during the community party.
Sales tax may fund golf course
CEDAREDGE – Town trustees are reviewing a 0.25 percent sales tax dedicated to the maintenance and labor of the Cedaredge Golf Course. If approved, the town would have until July 23 to present it to the Delta County clerk tin order to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Town administrator Greg Brinck wrote in a memo to the trustees how the golf course is an asset for the town and is in need for dedicated funding. He explained that $75,000 is needed annually to maintain the golf course with a portion of those monies dedicated to future improvements. Town trustees said they preferred a sales tax proposal rather than raising the mill levy which would increase property taxes. This new initiative would come with a 10-year sunset on the tax.
Last year, a General Improvement District (GID) initiative was put before voters in residential areas adjacent to the golf course. It failed by a 157-137 vote. Six years ago, the town floated a similar 0.25 sales tax to sustain and improve Cedaredge parks and recreation. It, too, failed, by 80 votes.
SOURCES: Delta County Independent, Lake City Silver World, Gunnison Country Times, Norwood Post, Silverton Standard.
