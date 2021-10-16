The only campaign promise Sarah Fishering will make is that she will serve without an agenda and consider every child when making board decisions.
“When I promise to do something, I do it. But that also means that I don't make promises I can't keep — I'm very strict about that,” Fishering said. “I also understand the limits of what I can do and what I can't do, so I know not to make those promises that can't be kept.”
Fishering is originally from the town of Woodbridge in the United Kingdom. She and her husband moved back to Montrose after years in Texas and Washington, DC to raise their daughters, who are now both attending district elementary schools.
“When we moved back to Montrose, we knew that we wanted to be engaged with the community and we knew we wanted to be involved,” Fishering said. “I think that's one of the reasons why we came back.”
She brings the perspective of a working mother of young children. Her husband owns multiple small businesses in town, too.
As a parent, she can admire the hard work her childrens’ teachers do firsthand. From her perspective as a school board member, Fishering appreciates seeing the whole district work together as a team.
“Seeing the whole collective organization work together and do the best they can do is super rewarding,” Fishering said. “It feels good when a machine is working the way it's supposed to do and all the cogs are clicking and everybody’s pulling together.”
Looking back at her time so far, Fishering said that one of the biggest accomplishments was transitioning superintendents to Carrie Stephenson.
Fishering said she trusts Stephenson to do her job well and avoids intervening in minute details.
“Leadership is about trust, and getting down and getting too into the details can really cause trust issues too,” Fishering said.
Dealing with the pandemic has also been a challenge for the school board. Fishering said that school administrators have learned about the best mitigation strategies over the past year and she’s still keeping an eye on the latest data.
“I have kids in the district schools. I don't want my kids home any more than anybody else does and I don't want my kids masked any more than anybody else does,” Fishering said.
Fishering understands the role of the school board as a governing body that needs to “stay at that 34,000 foot mark” and avoid intervening in minute, day-by-day matters — that’s the superintendent’s job, who is the board’s only employee.
But maintaining emotional distance to be the best governing body can be difficult, sometimes.
“The emotional distance can be kind of hard, but I think it's okay to recognize that as a board member and own it because that's what makes you human,” Fishering said. “You don't want a bunch of robots on the school board, either.”
If re-elected, she hopes to continue leading “sensitive, respectful discourse” on difficult topics on the board, engaging with the board policies and “continuing to come to my tasks as a board member with an open mind that considers the impacts on the whole district.”
“I will continue to approach my board work with an open mind and try to be the best I can be,” Fishering said. “If I'm elected again, that will be a great honor and I'll continue to do my work through the lens of being the best I can be for our community — that's my promise.”
