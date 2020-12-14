A Montrose County School District employee is accused of bilking at least hundreds of thousands of dollars through false expenditures and misuse of the district’s credit cards.
The Montrose Police Department on Dec. 11 arrested Robert S. “Steve” McEwin, an information services employee. Based on what was found when officers served a search warrant, police determined McEwin was preparing to move out of the area, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
McEwin, who immediately posted a $60,000 bond, is accused of theft between $100,000 and $1 million, a class-3 felony, as well as use of a forged academic record and second-degree forgery, both of which are first-class misdemeanors. Formal charges have not been filed.
An arrest affidavit and court date were not immediately available. No attorney was listed for McEwin Monday afternoon.
Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said McEwin had been placed on administrative leave in October and that he was terminated Dec. 11, the day he was arrested.
“We would classify this as an alleged embezzlement based on our investigation,” Hall said. Although he could not divulge many particulars as the case remains under active investigation, Hall said the evidence indicates McEwin allegedly embezzled about $250,000, possibly exceeding $400,000. If the allegation is proven, the amount would fall within the statutorily defined range for felony-3 theft.
Hall said the school district’s security director contacted police about three months ago, when he noticed unusual charges. The report triggered an investigation by both the police and school district and the district was completely cooperative with police, Hall said.
“Immediately when they discovered potential wrongdoing, they reported it to us. They produced reams of documents for us to get to where we were on Friday (Dec. 11),” Hall said.
The school district said in a news release that possible improprieties were discovered during a performance evaluation. These included questionable expenditures such as fraudulently altered expense receipts and using district credit card for personal expenses and travel, the school district alleged. The district also alleged McEwin claimed to have completed a doctoral program, which caused him to be paid more, however, that claim was false.
McEwin had been hired in 2013 and according to the district’s website, was most recently listed as its technology director. His most recent salary was about $102,000.
“We worked very hard to handle this cooperatively with the Montrose Police Department,” Stephenson said. “We brought this to the attention of the Montrose Police Department.” She thanked the lead detective and the department for its professionalism and support.
On Dec. 11, police were able to secure search and arrest warrants, which they served at McEwin’s home, with assistance from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office. There, they found evidence that, along with the totality of the circumstances, supported the arrest and allegations, Hall said.
“When we served the search warrant, we discovered he was moving this week,” he said.
Without the school district’s timely provision of information and ongoing cooperation, McEwin might have been able to complete his apparent move, which would have complicated the ability to investigate and and arrest him, Hall also said.
The school district can offer only limited comment, Stephenson said, however, it is committed to integrity, transparency and high ethical standards.
“I have really high expectations of integrity and trust for all our employees within the Montrose County School District and will not ever fail to hold individuals accountable who fail to meet those expectations,” she said.
“It is my responsibility as superintendent to examine every system and structure to ensure we’re operating with high ethical standards and efficiently, and that is exactly the process that we’re working through right now.”
Each organization in the district is undergoing evaluation to ensure appropriate oversight is in place.
This story was updated with comment from the Montrose County School District.
