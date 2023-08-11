With the first day of school approaching under Colorado's new Universal Preschool program (UPK) on Aug. 14, the Montrose County School District’s Early Childhood Centers will welcome a record number of students into their classrooms, with Director Penny Harris anticipating close to 250 pupils.
UPK, which is in its first year, allows families to choose 10 to 15 hours of state-funded care for children in the year before they enter kindergarten. Extra state-funded hours, and hours for 3-year-olds, are available for some children.
The school year begins as providers and families deal with near last-minute major funding changes, which Harris said will impact 34 students.
But, she noted kinks are to be expected with the new program, which is still providing tens of thousands of families across the state access to free preschool hours they wouldn't otherwise have.
“I’m sure next year is gonna be better, once the plane is built while they are flying it,” she said. “They’ll figure out what mechanical tweaks need to be done.”
For 34 Montrose County families, the issues with the metaphorical plane will result in the loss of some free childcare.
The preschool program originally called for families with at least one risk factor, including a family income below 270% of the federal poverty level, to qualify for up to 30 hours of free preschool provided there was enough funding — but there isn’t.
According to Harris, 34 students who originally anticipated qualifying for 30 hours now won’t, and she didn’t know why.
“Due to limited funding, not everyone who wants free full-day preschool can get it,” reads a letter from Colorado Universal Preschool to these families. “While at this time, there is not enough funding to provide you with a free full-day of preschool, this in no way impacts your placement or the half-day funding (up to 15 hours/week) you will receive. If you are happy with your placement, no action is needed from you at this time.”
Hope Shuler, Marketing & Communications Director for the Colorado Department of Early Childhood, explained that because not enough funding was available, the decision was made in keeping with state statute to prioritize students who were considered low-income and had another risk factor including an individualized education plan (IEP), homelessness, kinship or foster care or dual language learning.
“To date, over 39,000 families are participating in Universal Preschool Colorado, of which 50 percent have at least one qualifying factor. While all participating students are guaranteed up to 15 hours of funding, due to a large number of enrollees, CDEC does not have enough funding to provide families with only one qualifying factor full-day preschool funding in the 2023-24 school year,” she said via email.
A second funding change impacts how education centers are funded, though Harris said this one likely won’t adversely impact the county this year.
“The Early Childhood department, which has a $322 million budget for its inaugural year of the expanded preschool program, previously pledged to compensate preschools participating in universal preschool based on the number of 4-year-olds they had room to educate, regardless of whether they filled all their seats,” explained a Colorado Sun article.
But since enrollment will now occur on a rolling basis, and the state will dole out payments monthly, this could mean students sit on the sidelines until the state catches up with their enrollment, since some schools won’t be able to educate students for free even though the state may back-pay for their attendance.
However, Harris said this change likely won’t impact the Early Childhood Centers, due to another funding promise that schools who participated in UPK’s precursor, the Colorado Preschool Program, will receive at least the amount of funding they had last school year plus more per additional pupil enrolled.
While figuring out UPK, even as changes are made and handed down, has required significant staff effort, MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins believes the program is a net positive, and growing pains in any state program are to be expected.
Shuler said UPK will save families an average of $6,000 per year and has led to an increase in preschool enrollment.
As of Aug. 10, she said, over 260 students are enrolled in schools within Montrose County as part of UPK. As of July 26, there were over 480 total seats in the county (filled and unfilled combined), meaning a little over 50% are taken as of now.
There are still seats available throughout the county, which families can now apply for on a rolling basis. Harris said the Early Childhood Centers have about 50 seats left, though some of these need to be held aside to ensure the school district can accommodate any late enrollees with IEPs, as required by law.
“We just ask that families try to have grace and patience with the new state system,” Jenkins said. ”We will absolutely find a place for your child.”
