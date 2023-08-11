With the first day of school approaching under Colorado's new Universal Preschool program (UPK) on Aug. 14, the Montrose County School District’s Early Childhood Centers will welcome a record number of students into their classrooms, with Director Penny Harris anticipating close to 250 pupils.

UPK, which is in its first year, allows families to choose 10 to 15 hours of state-funded care for children in the year before they enter kindergarten. Extra state-funded hours, and hours for 3-year-olds, are available for some children.



