As Montrose County’s K-12 students enjoy a sunny summer vacation, school district officials are hard at work gearing up for the first day of classes– including recruiting new staff, like substitutes and educators, who now have new options for getting into the field.
The Montrose County School District is readying for a big push to recruit subs, who fill in for full-time staff like teachers, custodians and secretaries before the school year begins.
“We have a need for subs almost every single day,” said District Director of Human Resources Michelle Pottorff. And she’s looking for as many qualified individuals as she can get.
Subs, she noted, can make flexible schedules, letting the district know exactly what days and times they are willing to fill in and accepting as many calls as they want.
All substitutes must be background checked, and those filling in for teachers can make $130 per full day.
Pottorff said substituting is a great way to get involved in the community and, for people thinking of becoming teachers, to try out different classrooms and subjects and get a foot in the door.
While there are some fees involved with substitute background checks and licensure, the school district and state have some programs in place to lessen the cost. Those looking to substitute for non-teaching positions, like secretaries and paraprofessionals, need only pass a background check. People interested in becoming substitute teachers must also get certified through the Colorado Department of Education and can apply for one-, three- and five-year terms based on their education level.
High school graduates can apply for one-year certifications, while bachelor’s degree holders can apply for three and people who have or once had teaching authorization can apply for five.
The state has also created a free virtual substitute boot camp to prepare new subs for the classroom and offers a $300 stipend for some first-time subs.
It’s a great opportunity to be involved in the community, build some great relationships,” Pottorff said. “It can be a lot of fun, and now’s a great time to get in and get some orientation.”
She said substitute roles can also be pathways to full-time positions such as secretaries, while subbing may also be a good first step for those feeling out of the teaching profession or considering a change in careers.
Professionals in other fields can take advantage of state-accredited alternative licensure programs, and work with the school district to fill openings while making the switch.
Pottorff explained alternative licensure gives professionals, like engineers, with at least bachelor’s degrees and years of experience outside the classroom an opportunity to become teachers through on-the-job training and supplemental education.
In any given year, she said, the school district hires around 10 educators through this avenue who serve in classrooms ranging from elementary school to middle and high school.
Schools and organizations around the state offer alternative licensure programs, which usually run from one to two years.
To enroll, prospective teachers usually must first communicate with the school district to find an open position, and may then have to pass a state-certified test proving they understand the subject matter required to teach that class.
Programs usually begin with an orientation, and by the first day of school, professionals are already in the classroom, paired with a mentor for support. They also complete coursework on the side to learn skills like lesson planning and classroom management, but Pottorff said they are paid teachers from the start.
“You’re responsible for the classroom and their learning on day one,” she said.
Licensure programs carry tuition fees starting around $10,000, but state grants can often cover some or all of the costs. She noted different programs have different schedules and flexibility options, like online learning, and the school district can help candidates figure out what is available.
Like first-year teachers out of college, starting salaries for educators who take an alternative licensure pathway start at $43,000, though professionals with master's degrees can earn more, and salaries are calculated and discussed as they would be for any other educator.
While it’s getting late in the summer to start the process, as orientation for some programs is already on the horizon, Pottorff said interested professionals can always start doing their own research and can still reach out to the school district this summer, or consider trying a substitute role first to get their feet wet.
More information can be found at cde.state.co.us/cdeprof/altteacheroverview and mcsd.org/SubstituteInformation.aspx.