I recently heard about the growing field of people who practice animal communication – is this real and how does it work?
To best answer your question, I interviewed a few recognized leaders in animal communication, allowing that there are many working within this field and I don’t have an opinion that one is better than another.
The first interview was with Lauren McCall who teaches animal communication worldwide.
“Animal communication is telepathy between people and animals. Every being has his/her own frequency, just like a radio station. When we connect with an animal telepathically, it’s like tuning our radio into the frequency of that animal, just as you would tune your radio to find a particular station.”
Lauren continued, “To carry that analogy further, radio waves travel great distances, around the globe in fact. Similarly, animal communication can be done at a distance. I have clients globally. Distance is no barrier. I am very interested in quantum mechanics and believe that, one day, science will catch up with things like telepathy and be able to account for them in a rational and scientific manner.”
Tera Thomas was the next animal communicator I spoke with. She runs an animal sanctuary in North Carolina called “Hummingbird Farm” where she teaches convicted animal abusers how to emotionally connect with animals.
“Telepathy is the language behind all language, it is the feeling that wants to be expressed. In our unique human way, we find words to express our thoughts and feelings, often forgetting that the words had a source, a font from which they sprang.
Telepathy knows no time and space, so it is possible to talk to another being who is far away, or even one that is no longer living in a physical body. We are all telepathic, it is part of our nature, but we have covered our abilities with layers of doubt and disbelief.”
As a professor at Cornell University says, “Some psychic researchers theorize that senses such as these may once have existed in humans, only to be submerged somehow in the evolutionary process. Perhaps people with apparent psychic powers are merely tapping into once-used but long-forgotten abilities.”
I think the important piece of animal communication, beyond how it works, is if it works.
Eve Haslam, another animal communicator and teacher comments, “To this day I do not understand it, but I have been a witness to success after success and reveled in relationship transformations between animals and humans.
So consider this pet column an intro to animal communication, in a future column we will explore its applications. In the meantime, if you want to recover your animal telepathy skills come to the shelter to chat with me, I will give you a hint of what you will hear, “take me home...”
