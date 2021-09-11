What do you get when you cross a Boxer with a bodybuilder? About 90 pounds of warm cuddly deliciousness.
That’s right, you get me, Bustalicious (my friends just call me Buster though) a buoyant big-hearted boy dog, who also happens to be homeless. So how come I haven’t been adopted yet? Am I too big? Nonsense.
Read how I dispel those rumors that give large dogs a bad rap.
A fear of large dogs is very common. Our size makes us unnecessarily intimidating but it is generally not true that large dogs are more aggressive than our smaller counterparts. Spend an hour with me and you will undoubtedly see that many large and giant breeds tend to be big softies (it’s those little yappy dogs you truly have to be cautious with!)
Another concern is usually about our health. It is true that big dogs have more orthopedic conditions, including hip dysplasia which is most common in large and giant breeds, so it is important to keep this in mind when deciding how much to exercise your pet.
If you’re searching for a running partner, smaller dogs may have an advantage, because they carry less weight and therefore experience less stress on their joints but every dog needs exercise. But if you are not an exercise junky I could be the right dog for you.
Some folks think big dogs need big space but the truth is that almost any dog, regardless of size, can be happy anywhere if our people are willing to satisfy our physiological need for exercise. That means a minimum of half an hour of aerobic exercise each day. Give me this and really the biggest space I need is in your heart.
Parents may feel that big dogs are not safe for small children. When looking for a dog who would get along well with kids, consider that personality may carry more weight than size alone.
It is true that some of the more massive breeds can clear a Candy Land board with the swipe of a tail or accidentally knock over small children during rambunctious play (that concern goes both ways, however; some children play too rough for small, fragile breeds).
But big dogs can be fantastic playmates and lifelong best friends for children, as long as both species are taught to interact safely and, as with any child and dog, play is always supervised.
A final “Big Dog Myth” is that we can’t be lap dogs. Well, come meet me today and I will let you decide on that as I am crawling into your lap…enough said. Interested in learning more about me?
I am just a goofy bundle of love who adores all people, kids, and most dogs! I am about 5-6 years young and love strolls around the pond here at the shelter and wiggling my butt at anyone I meet. But my favorite thing to do is go on outings and meet lots of people who shower me with love and attention!
Thank you for taking the time to learn more about larger breeds and I hope to meet you soon.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties for 27 years. Call 626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer, or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
