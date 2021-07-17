Recently I heard someone say that the reason dogs turn in circles before lying down is to wind the biological clock down. From a figurative translation it sort of makes sense. Read on as I help you make sense of your dog’s mysterious pre-sleeping routines…
Do you have a sleeping ritual before bed time, wash your face, brush your teeth, use the white porcelain drinking bowl, turn back your blankets, turn out the lights kind of thing?
What happens when you forget to do a part of your ritual? Can you fall asleep or do you lay there repetitively thinking about it until you get up and do it?
Although your dog’s pre-napping circling is partially a comforting routine behavior, there is more to it than that.
Dogs like routine as much as humans do but many of our observable quirks are rooted in instinct. Bed spinning is a routine done as much for safety as for comfort.
Back in the day before little doggie thermopedic memory foam beds covered with plush organic cotton were around, my ancestors actually lay upon the ground. This circling behavior developed to create sufficient disturbance of the high grasses or leaves to drive out any creatures that may be hiding there, such as the odd snake, rodent, or insect.
I really don’t like snakes so I think this was very smart.
Bedding-circling serves as an additional security measure too. Since our paws aren’t good at sewing labels on our things they have scent glands. Our spinning is a way to leave our scent, telling other sleepy animals to go make their own beds elsewhere.
Similarly, when dogs scratch upon the carpet, tile, or hardwood it is not so you will have to replace the carpet or buff out claw marks but it is another inherited trait, particularly to terriers and hounds that dig or burrow. If your dog starts displaying this behavior she is telling you that her fundamental nature is being denied by too much indoor time. Increase your dog’s outdoor time and save your floors.
Light digging of bedding before snoozing is another pre-sleep habit that some dogs do that can be instinctual but also serves as temperature control. My ancestors discovered that digging nests exposes a greater surface area of our bodies to cool earth. In cold weather, curling up in a self-fashioned blanket pit helps to concentrate available body heat.
Dogs are just as much creatures of habit as people are. Your dogs probably each have their own rehearsed patterns of bedding preparation: scratch, dig, circle, lay down, get up, dig, circle, scratch… rest. You should join them sometime, you’ll sleep like a baby!
