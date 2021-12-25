What makes the holidays special? Most would answer that we get to be with those we love. Isn’t that what it is all about?
For some of you that means going home for the holidays and for others that means staying home and not going anywhere. Some gather with their “chosen” family members to feel that connection. And then there are those, like me, without a heart connection at the moment, who feel more lonely than ever during the holidays.
I don’t want to be a holiday-downer here though, but let’s not forget about people and animals who aren’t feeling festive right now. The truth is I am grateful just to be alive, to be here at Second Chance and to be waiting for a family to call my own.
It is true that what I want more than anything for the holidays is a home to come home to. As such, I am thankful that Second Chance, and this publication, in gifting me this pet column to share my holiday wishes.
I am a six-year young Blue Heeler named Izzy with a slightly rounded figure. My age and full-figured adult body make me a little less desirable by the adopter seeking an adorable puppy or outgoing dog.
But I will not chew on or relieve myself in your shoes and I will make you feel quite special when I show you that you are somebody that I can trust. When you see the special in me, you will definitely see the special in you.
I have not had an easy life and so I am very shy when I first meet people and act as though I don’t want to connect with you. It truly is an act though, I deeply want to connect with people.
The staff and volunteers have quickly learned that just a little gentle patience with my outer shell is quickly rewarded by my soft and gooey inner heart. My gift.
The other notable thing I like about the holidays is the theme of giving.
Giving is what I do best and what really sparks me. If I were a superhero I would be Santa Claus. But unlike that red-suited oversized jolly dude, my giving happens every single day, every moment that I am with people who let me relax into my true loving self. Santa gives material stuff and momentary happiness – I give the essence of life and love.
Sorry Santa, nothing personal.
The other kind of giving marked by the holidays is about giving to make the world a better place for all of us. So, on behalf of the thousands of homeless pets before me, and the thousands after me here at Second Chance, thank you for giving to this organization.
The result has been thousands of pet’s lives saved and thousands more people’s lives changed. Seriously, I owe you my life.
Speaking of life, I am super excited to start really living it. I just need a little help from a loving, patient person or family who is ready to choose me. Sharing a big holiday dinner, roasting chestnuts on the fire and playing in the snow will all just be bonus after that.
Come meet me today!
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose Counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer or other services.
Submit questions to the pet column at: kelly@adoptmountainpets.org. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.