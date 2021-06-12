I rescued a human today. Her eyes met mine as she approached peering apprehensively into my kennel.
I felt her need instantly and knew I had to help her. I gently waved my tail, not too exuberantly, so she wouldn’t be afraid. Her body softened.
As she stood outside my kennel I gazed at her, encouraging her to not move away. I willed her to focus on me and not the fact that I was in a kennel (I am grateful for this temporary place that I call home).
She stayed.
As she spoke with my staff about my history, I hoped that she wouldn’t feel sad about my past like she was about hers. I live in the moment and feel that since arriving at Second Chance my future will only be getting better. I will finally get to make a difference in someone’s life.
They brought me out to meet her. She got down on her knees and made little kissy sounds at me. I pressed up against her to comfort her. Gentle fingertips caressed my neck, she was seeking a true companion. A tear fell down her cheek and I raised my paw to assure her that all would be well.
She left with my staff person and walked toward the office. My heart dropped and I felt like I had failed her. But then she was back with my adoption papers in her hand. Her smile was so bright that I instantly jumped into her arms.
I promised to keep her safe and to always be by her side. I promised to do everything I could to see that radiant smile and sparkle in her eyes. I knew I had picked the right person.
I was so fortunate that she came to the shelter today. So many more are out there who haven’t yet come.
So many more to be saved. At least I could save one.
I will let her teach me him sit … down … stay. I will teach her patience … acceptance … uncomplicated love.
I might shed a little, snore occasionally, get into the trash and I might even pass gas. But I will brighten her life and make her laugh. I rescued a human today.
My name is Pip. My friend who was adopted the other week sent me this letter about his adoption. It gave me great hope as I patiently wait for my chance to rescue a human.
I am a fun, athletic, lovely-natured, people-loving girl. I am a very well behaved bull-mix dog who loves to hike, ski, bike, play with other dogs, and meet new people so I can make them smile. My tail is often quite busy moving from side to side. I am also a skilled cuddler, as I love to give and receive love.
And yes I am still waiting for my person that most needs me. Is it you?
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View the shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
