By Kelly Goodin
“Home for the Holidays’’ is a campaign by Second Chance to help homeless pets find their forever homes for the holidays while keeping pets in their homes, as well as preventing the need for rescuing.
Living Better Together is a new low-cost community medical program offering free medical exams and low cost veterinary services.
“We designed this program to eliminate the barriers some pet parents face in keeping their pets healthy,” said Executive Director Kelly Goodin. “We were getting regular calls from people seeking to relinquish their pets because they couldn’t afford necessary medical care. Since we believe so strongly in the power of the human-animal bond, it didn’t make sense that people with financial challenges, and the emotional stress that entails, should have to give up their pets.”
Second Chance hired a new shelter manager this year, Jeff Iverson, who brought eight years of experience working at Best Friends Animal Society as medical director. He partnered with Second Chance’s veterinarian, Dr. Shari DePauw, to grow the shelter’s medical program capacity and provide more accessibility with a mobile clinic.
The past two years, the mobile program focused on the underserved West End region of Colorado, intending to expand into other regions of their service area in 2022.
Since launching the program two years ago, the community medical program has served 1,051 animals, continuing to grow in demand. Due to increasing need, they are now providing an affordable tier for those outside the low-income bracket unable to afford medical services for their pets.
Second Chance offers more to help keep pets in their homes, such as Pet Pantry and low cost behavior training classes.
Additionally, Second Chance wanted to mitigate the increasing number of relinquished pets. Affordable behavioral training classes are available, with new classes starting this month.
They are hoping to expand to other communities.
Second Chance recently took in 28 pets from a holding facility on the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation that needed evacuating. Many transfers were puppies requiring medical care and were not ready for adoption, but other dogs and cats are eager for new families.
Prevention services and programs include humane education, school programs, a pet memorial garden, a feral cat program and more.
Second Chance depends on community support for its programs and services. Visit AdoptMountainPets.org or call 970-626-2273 to learn how to adopt, donate, sponsor, volunteer, foster and more.