People like to celebrate. I think this is good as pausing to appreciate the good things in life or to remember things that are important, gives life meaning and value.
Dogs celebrate life like all day long, so we don’t really do it as formally as you people do, what with holidays, anniversaries, and birthdays and such, but I do have an idea for a great new holiday.
But first, I thought I’d share some notable celebrations for this week. On tap are National Fried Rice Day, National Pepperoni Pizza Day, National Punch Day, National String Cheese Day, National Chai Day and National Pecan Cookie Day.
So basically, you all just like to celebrate food — I am down with that.
But of note this week is International Day of Peace, which is something I can really sink my teeth into.
This day dedicated to world peace, and specifically the absence of war and violence in which the United Nations “invites all nations and people to honor a cessation of hostilities during the Day and to otherwise commemorate the Day through education and public awareness on issues related to peace.”
I am just a dog, but I think that if Peace was celebrated every day instead of just one day a year the world would be much different than it is today. Maybe a little less focus on string cheese and chai and a little more “how do my actions impact the future of the planet?”
But that is a whole different Pet Column, today I write of a new national holiday, National Act Like a Dog Day.
On this day people will just focus on playing and on loving one another all day long. They will wag their butts when they are happy, they will kiss whoever they meet, they will live fully in the moment, and they will love others unconditionally.
I can’t imagine a better day.
My intent is that people will recognize, through National Act Like a Dog Day, that dogs are very important to their lives (that desperately lack playfulness and love-centeredness) and will acknowledge that they need dogs, particularly homeless ones such as I, to teach them what is real in life.
And yes, eat string cheese together.
So, I hope you join me in asking Congress to include this day amidst all the other important days of honor in September, far better than National Legwear Day (I am not making this up, it is happening this very week).
About homeless meMy name is Moose and I am a gorgeous female Catahoula mix of five months young. If my eyes don’t win you over, my buoyant nature and charm most certainly will!
I am seeking an active family to take me on lots of active adventures, sorry I wouldn’t be a great fit for a couch potato or a stroll around the neighborhood type (although I do know dogs that would love that).
As a great representative and Founder of National Act Like a Dog Day, I love everyone I meet, people, dogs and cats. If you are looking for a social butterfly to be your new BFF look no further, come meet me today!
“You can bomb the world to pieces, but you can’t bomb it into peace. Power to the peaceful.” – Michael Franti
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray & Montrose Counties for 27 years. Call 626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet or about our Emergency Response, Community Medical, Spay/Neuter, Volunteer or other services. View our shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
