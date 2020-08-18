The Delta County Department of Health is reporting a second human case of West Nile Virus. This case is a resident from the North Fork region of the county.
The second case is a female in her 30s that reported positive on August 17.
The Delta County Department of Health reported the first human case of West Nile virus was a 67-year-old male from the Cedaredge region of the county. He was reported positive on Aug. 11.
August through September are when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado. “West Nile Virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus" said Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom "We continue to see mosquitoes collected from the Delta area testing positive for West Nile Virus. There continues to be a large amount of virus circulating in the valley this year. So, protect yourself from being bitten by a mosquito!” Residents should remember that COVID-19 is currently increasing in our community and some symptoms appear similar to West Nile.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus. The following prevention tips are encouraged: drain standing water on property, avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquito activity is high, use DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (effective ingredients in bug repellent), dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and keep open windows tightly screened.
For more information, visit fightthebitecolorado.com or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP) at 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page at cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html.
