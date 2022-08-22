faith winter

Sens. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Kevin Priola, formerly Republican but now a Democrat from Henderson, stand at the well in the Colorado Senate on May 9, 2022. 

 (Faith Miller/Colorado Newsline)

Colorado State Sen. Kevin Priola announced his switch from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party Monday, though he said the way he votes on legislation will remain unchanged.

In a letter announcing his move, Priola explained that he joined the Republican Party in 1990 and has been proud to serve four terms with the party in the Colorado House of Representatives and two in the Senate. But while he hasn’t changed much in 30 years, his party has, he said. His said his jump over the aisle aligns him with truth over conspiracy.



