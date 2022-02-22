A group of Montrose High School parents and relatives are working on putting on an extravagant party for the graduating class.
The substance-free Senior Safe Night has been going on since the mid-1980s, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything: in 2020, the Star Drive-In Theater hosted a social-distanced version of the event and a party didn’t happen last spring.
“Since COVID has taken away the last two years of being able to gather for the kids, I'm really excited for this year to give them a great send off,” said Tiffany English, who is working on planning the decorations for the party.
The theme for the event will be kept tightly under wraps until just before the event, which will take place the evening after graduation on May 22, 2022 and last until the early morning hours.
Organizers are soliciting cash for lavish decorations and activities, as well as a plethora of prizes to hand out to the students. They are also accepting in-kind donations.
The event is completely community-funded: the school district does not directly contribute to the event. On Tuesday, every dollar per draft poured at Horsefly Brewing went to the cause.
Only students graduating from high school in Montrose are allowed to attend the event and identification cards will be checked at the door.
