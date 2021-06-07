Sheriff seeks vehicle as part of reported armed kidnapping investigation

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and seeking tips, concerning a reported armed abduction attempt on Sunday.
According to initial reports, a Hispanic male in his mid-30s is sought for information in the alleged incident. The alleged victim was able to escape.
The MCSO is looking for help in locating the man, described as 5-feet-6 to 5-feet 8, about 180 pounds, with dark hair and mustache. He was driving a 2019 or newer Ram pick-up; silver with tinted windows, four doors and a short bed. At the time of the reported incident, there was a small circular sticker on the driver’s side front windshield and another sticker on the back passenger side near the rear window.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should contact dispatch immediately at 970-249-9110. If you think you see the man being sought, do not approach. Call dispatch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
More information please. Where did this occur? Grocery/shopping parking lot? Neighborhood? Special Event?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.