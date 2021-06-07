Sheriff seeks vehicle as part of reported armed kidnapping investigation

The vehicle sought by MCSO.

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and seeking tips, concerning a reported armed abduction attempt on Sunday.

According to initial reports, a Hispanic male in his mid-30s is sought for information in the alleged incident. The alleged victim was able to escape.

The MCSO is looking for help in locating the man, described as 5-feet-6 to 5-feet 8, about 180 pounds, with dark hair and mustache. He was driving a 2019 or newer Ram pick-up; silver with tinted windows, four doors and a short bed. At the time of the reported incident, there was a small circular sticker on the driver’s side front windshield and another sticker on the back passenger side near the rear window.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should contact dispatch immediately at 970-249-9110. If you think you see the man being sought, do not approach. Call dispatch.

