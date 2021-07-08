On July 8, the Delta County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding a shooting in Austin.
According to the release, on July 2, at approximately 6:35 a.m. the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call from James Henry, 67, reporting his wife Audrey Darlene Henry, 68, just shot their granddaughter, Cynthia Jade Izzo, 24, and then herself.
Delta County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS responded to the residence located at 22646 Highway 92 in Austin. Once on scene deputies located Darlene and Jade deceased in Jade's bedroom. It appeared both suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was notified and responded to assist Delta County Investigators with the crime scene.
The release stated, this is still an active investigation; no further information is available at this time.
To reach the Suicide Prevention Hotline, call 1-800-273-8255. The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-TALK (8255), and The Center for Mental Health Crisis and Support Line can be reached at 970-252-6220.
