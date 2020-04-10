Delta-Montrose Electric Association will pay $62.5 million to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association early, after battling in state court and before a federal regulatory body last year for the right to do so.
The power cooperative on Friday filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission a withdrawal agreement signed by both parties that, if accepted, will go into effect July 1. Under a related contract, DMEA is purchasing capital assets on Tri-State’s transmission site for about $26 million and forfeiting $48 million in capital credits.
Overall, the cost is $88.5 million, although the withdrawal agreement itself is for $62.5 million, DMEA board president Bill Patterson said. The purchase gives DMEA control over the transmission assets listed in the contract, providing more flexibility, he said.
Tri-State said the exit costs will be paid by DMEA or a third party as part of the membership withdrawal agreement.
Separately, DMEA is finalizing the details of a new 12-year power purchase agreement with Guzman Energy.
“I’m excited,” Patterson said Thursday, after the board met in executive session (remotely), then reconvened and unanimously voted to allow CEO Jasen Bronec to wrap up the Guzman agreement. The details of that agreement are forthcoming and could be announced as soon as Monday.
“ … In the end, it’s going to be a huge benefit for our members,” Patterson said.
DMEA and Tri-State, its power wholesaler, reached a settlement last July allowing DMEA to buy out its existing contract, which was set to expire in 2040. The original departure date had been projected for May, but there were delays over final details, particularly with regard to transmission infrastructure.
Patterson said each month that the withdrawal is delayed costs DMEA’s customers a pretty penny.
“Every month we are delayed costs our members over $500,000,” he said Friday, referring to the difference between what DMEA pays Tri-State per kilowatt hour and what it will pay Guzman.
“The real plus here is that now we know that we have a 12-year contract at a fixed price. There are parts where we can do local power generation. We can work with Guzman and have a huge local power generation,” he said. Again, DMEA plans to share more details about the Guzman agreement next week.
“The main thing is, we have it at a price. With Tri-State, they can change the price every month if they wanted to. Here, we have control over our pricing and where we’re going to get electricity,” Patterson said.
"Tri-State rates have been flat for four years, and we forecast stable to lower wholesale rates over the next decade, even as we reduce emissions and reach 50 percent renewable energy consumed in our system by 2024," Tri-State spokesman Lee Boughey said.
“The withdrawal agreement aligns with our settlement is a negotiated agreement unique to DMEA,” Tri-State CEO Duane Highley said, in a provided statement.
Under the withdrawal agreement, DMEA and Tri-State will enter into certain contracts for the continued operation of transmission and telecommunications systems, the association said.
The forfeiture of capital assets is not included in the payment; Patterson said DMEA has not counted those credits on its balance sheets.
“The biggest thing is, now we can plan our future,” he said.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has 60 days to accept DMEA and Tri-State’s withdrawal agreement.
“Right now, it’s on schedule and under that schedule, we will be able to leave by the first of July,” Patterson said.
The $62.5 million buyout price tag is well above the roughly $37 million Kit Carson Electric in New Mexico paid in 2015 to end its Tri-State contract early, however, DMEA is a larger cooperative and at the time of Kit Carson’s exit, Tri-State was not subject to FERC. That changed last year when the association added a membership class that put it under FERC’s jurisdiction.
Tri-State had initially sought more than $100 million from DMEA for an early departure, according to the cooperative’s 2019 filing with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.
Although more information is forthcoming about the Guzman power purchase agreement, it is expected to allow for more self-generation (power from other sources) and renewables. DMEA’s contract with Tri-State capped self-generation at 5 percent, which the local cooperative hit a few years ago, through local hydropower projects.
Tri-State on Friday separately announced the establishment of a partial requirements contract option that will, when finalized, give its member cooperatives more options for self-supply and local renewable energy resources. The partial requirements contracts are intended to address the desire of some members for self-generation above the 5-percent cap.
Patterson said that option still falls short of what DMEA will be able to do through Guzman.
Also on Friday, Tri-State announced it has established a methodology to determine what members who want to leave the association early would pay to terminate their contracts early. The methodology is based on a “make whole concept that if a utility member is allowed to terminate its power contract with Tri-State, the remaining utility members are not financially harmed,” Tri-State’s announcement said.
Tri-State developed the methodology after several members sought information about contract termination payments. The newly determined methodology will be filed with FERC for approval.
