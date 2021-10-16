A group of candidates is running as the “conservative choice” in a nonpartisan election for the school board. The triad, who declined to be interviewed separately, are running to enact change to the status quo.
Cortney Loyd, who is running to unseat incumbent Sarah Fishering in District E, said that she decided to run in the school board race when a friend asked her if she would be interested.
“I just as a community service decided that if I didn't, someone else would, and it should be somebody that is going to stand up for children's and parents' voices,” Loyd said.
Andrew Neal moved from Southern California to Montrose five years ago. Although Neal isn’t a parent yet, he’s running for school board to advocate for parents. He’s running in District C against retired teacher Alice Murphy because the incumbent, Gayle Johnson, has reached her two-term limit.
“I don't have kids yet,” Neal said. “I'm doing this for the community and for all the kids, not just the ones I would or wouldn't have. So this is an opportunity to represent all the kids and the parents that vote for us.”
Neal was involved in a committee that interviewed some of the current school board candidates and was also concerned that parents had a fading role in the education of their children.
“I was worried about the future of the community and worried that the kids didn't have a voice or their parents didn't have a voice, and that the school board wasn't listening to their concerns,” Neal said. “So, I figured I would get involved and give the parents some power back.”
Dawn Schieldt, who is running against incumbent Eric Kelley in District F, said that she had been contemplating running for school board for months, but she reached a tipping point “where the status quo is not okay” so she decided to run in the election.
“Just don't keep going just because you can; there’s always room for improvement in our district,” Schieldt said. “And I also believe that if you want to have a voice, you have to be actively engaged and doing something.”
Loyd declined to cite a specific moment in which she felt like her voice as a parent was not being heard — “that’s my private information” — but Schieldt said that she was hearing feedback from people in her communities about not being heard.
“Part of the feedback coming in is pretty much the same: Why aren't we being heard? Why aren’t we being listened to?” Then, Schieldt said, she figured that “maybe we need to find a way that you can be heard.”
The trio of candidates said they connected with each other near the beginning of August.
“We somehow got connected,” Schieldt said, then Neal added that all of them were thinking about running for school board. “Then we said, let's do it together,” Schieldt said.
Neal explained that the trio thought that they would be able to make more change than running as individuals.
“It's hard to make changes if there's only one person,” Neal said. “It's easier to make real changes with a united front and a group behind you.”
If all three candidates won the election in November, they would not hold a majority of seats on the school board of seven. But Schieldt said that “it’s not just about that: it's about letting the community know that we're representing you.”
Schieldt added that running together on the board shows unity, which is something she said the group wants on the school board.
“We're not trying to be destructive: there just needs to be a coalition of people that work together, not independently,” Schieldt said.
Neal added that he hoped one or two of the current board members would also vote with them on contentious topics.
“We're going to represent everyone, we're going to listen to everyone: not just people that we see eye-to-eye with but we will measure everything by what we feel is constitutional, moral and [if] it gives voices back to parents, children and faculty,” Loyd said.
In addition to the district’s financial accountability — “I think that we all have plans of knowing exactly where the budget stands,” Loyd said — the group would like to give “power back to the parents.”
All of the board members up for re-election are parents of children currently or formerly enrolled in MCSD schools, but the group’s slogan transcends the scope of the people in charge. Instead, the group means that parents should have the authority to make curricular decisions for their students about hot-button issues.
“I believe that culture, race, sex, and religion are taught at home: those are distractions inside the school system,” Schieldt said. “Parents have the authority to teach those issues at home and we've got to give that power back to them so that we're not distracting or offending all these people by trying to be so inclusive that we’re including everything now.”
Neal added that discussing controversial subjects in school detracts from students learning the basics.
“When they're taking time out of class to talk about those issues, they're not teaching them how to read, arithmetic or science. They need to focus on that, and leave those issues for home,” Neal said.
As Superintendent Carrie Stephenson clarified in a letter to the editor before the start of the school year, critical race theory, which is part of what the group is opposed to, is not taught at MCSD schools, or any other K-12 schools around the country.
Neal also said that students should learn about history, “good, bad or indifferent.”
“You can't change history but you can learn from it and the easiest way to repeat mistakes is to not know your past … People's personal biases should not be the deciding factor for what we're going to teach here,” Neal said. He added that students should learn about “what has made us the greatest nation to ever live in right now.”
Schieldt said that the district should expect excellence from students on standardized tests, which aligns with the goals the board adopted for the 2021-22 school year.
“I think we stand for excellence, where all students should have an education, regardless of circumstances or limitations, and so it's okay to expect excellence from them. It's okay to let them dream,” Schieldt said.
